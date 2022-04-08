Daniel Solis, ex-Chicago alderman-turned-FBI-mole, charged with bribery

Former Chicago Ald. Daniel Solis, who turned government mole to help federal investigators build cases against Ald. Edward Burke and ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been charged with a bribery count.

The bare-bones, one-count criminal information alleged Solis, who abruptly retired as 25th Ward alderman in 2018 a month before his cooperation with the FBI was revealed, took money from an unidentified real estate developer when he was head of the City Council Zoning Committee in 2015.

Those general allegations had already been made public by attorneys for Burke, who revealed in a court filing in 2020 that Solis had cut a deal with the U.S. attorney’s office known as a deferred prosecution agreement that meant he likely would escape conviction for his alleged misconduct.

As part of the deal, Solis was to be charged with taking campaign cash from a developer, but the U.S. attorney’s office agreed to drop the case if he continued to cooperate in the ongoing investigations, according to that filing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has neither confirmed nor denied the deferred prosecution agreement. But sources told the Tribune the case had already been brought before a federal magistrate judge for initial approval, and that its three-year window was scheduled to run out this year, meaning it would have to be extended.

Solis’ lawyer, Lisa Noller, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Solis’ work as an FBI mole began in mid-2016, when he was confronted by investigators who had secretly listened in on hundreds of his phone calls over the course of nearly a year, including conversations where the alderman solicited everything from campaign donations to sexual services at a massage parlor, court records show.

From August 2016 to May 2017, Solis wore a hidden wire and secretly recorded meetings with Burke, the then-powerful Finance Committee chairman and dean of the City Council. Many of the early conversations had to do with the massive renovation of the Old Main Post Office in Solis’ 25th Ward, which had also been a focus of the investigation of Solis, according to court records.

Those conversations, in which Burke allegedly talked about how he could use his position as Finance Committee chairman to push the developer to hire Burke’s private real estate tax firm, formed the backbone of prosecutors’ first request to begin tapping Burke’s City Hall telephone lines on May 1, 2017, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Solis was also recording Madigan, the longtime House speaker and head of the Illinois Democratic who at the time was considered the most powerful politician in the state, according to the blockbuster 22-count racketeering indictment filed against Madigan last month.

In August 2018, Madigan asked Solis to help steer insurance business to Madigan’s son during a meeting about the alderman’s potential appointment to a lucrative state board, the Tribune has reported.

Other recordings made by Solis centered on the sale of a piece of state-owned land in Chinatown that developers purportedly wanted to turn into a hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.