Danielle Barrs at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

Global sustainability leader Danielle Barrs, the Director of ESG and Sustainability Solutions of EisnerAmper, joins 1Sustainability to expand on how businesses are greening their energy mix.

A strategic partner of 1BusinessWorld at 1Sustainability, Danielle Barrs and EisnerAmper work with clients to solve key variables in the sustainability equation, including carbon emissions, energy efficiency, clean energy, ESG performance, capital investment, and societal impact.

Danielle and her team develop enterprise climate and sustainability objectives for clients that align with each company’s overall vision, leadership, and corporate strategy by assessing her clients’ current state, developing a tailored, long-term sustainability roadmap, and guiding them through the implementation process.

Additionally, Danielle engages and trains executive leadership, managers and staff on energy and sustainability best practices for today’s market.

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

About the EisnerAmper

Large enterprises, privately owned companies and high net worth individuals face near- and far-term accounting issues. They turn to EisnerAmper for comprehensive audit, accounting, advisory, consulting and tax services, as well as smart, analytical insight delivered in an approachable style. EisnerAmper is one of the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the U.S., with more than 3,000 employees and 300 partners across the country. We combine responsiveness with a long-range perspective; to help clients meet the pressing issues they face today, and position them for success tomorrow. EisnerAmper

About 1Sustainability

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

