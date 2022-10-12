Danielle Bethell resigns from Salem-Keizer school board

Natalie Pate, Salem Statesman Journal
Danielle Bethell poses for a photo. She is running for Marion County Commissioner position 3.
Danielle Bethell has resigned from the Salem-Keizer Public Schools governing board.

At 5:28 p.m. Oct. 10, Bethell notified board leadership, Superintendent Christy Perry and the board's attorney Paul Dakopolos via email that she was resigning from her position, effective immediately. She did not offer any additional information or explanation.

The resignation was announced during the Tuesday night school board meeting, which Bethell did not attend.

She did not immediately respond to the Statesman Journal's request for comment.

Growing board conflicts

Bethell was elected in 2019 to represent Keizer's Zone 6 on the seven-member school board. In 2020, she successfully ran as a Republican to also serve as a Marion County commissioner.

Controversy has roiled the school board in recent years as disagreements among its members and with the public have become increasingly political. The board recently closed its meetings to in-person public attendance due to ongoing conflicts and non-COVID-19 "safety issues."

Activists with the youth advocacy organization Latinos Unidos Siempre have been calling for Bethell's resignation since December 2021, after Bethell asked her Facebook followers for recommendations of any "middle school/high school homeschool pods in (the) Keizer area" due to the "lack of real education and safety being provided in our schools today."

Board member Satya Chandragiri, who was also elected in 2019, spoke highly of Bethell during Tuesday's meeting.

"In all my years of service, in three countries..., I've never come across another inspiring, ethical, hardworking leader in public service like you," he said. "I can understand why this position was important for you and your family. Thank you for allowing me to serve alongside you."

Marty Heyen, a long-serving member of the board who was re-elected in 2019, said Bethell's passion and spirit will be greatly missed.

"I know you will continue to work hard for the people of Marion County," she said.

New school board members are sworn in on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Salem-Keizer School Board meeting in Salem.
Heyen, Chandragiri and Bethell made up the more conservative slate of school board members in recent years. All three have previously run for political office as Republicans.

Each of their seats, including Chandragiri's south Salem Zone 4 and Heyen's northeast Salem Zone 2, are up for election this spring.

A recall effort was launched in August to remove three of the board's more liberal members — member Osvaldo Avila, chairwoman Ashley Carson Cottingham and co-vice chairwoman Karina Guzmán Ortiz.

Recall organizers cite the three members' recent voting history and support for the removal of school resource officers — a decision that was made before the three were elected — as reasons for the recall.

In-depth:Path to restore in-person Salem-Keizer school board meetings in doubt

Though the school board is nonpartisan, Avila and Carson Cottingham have been among those who held differing ideologies from Bethell. Carson Cottingham was the Democratic challenger who lost to Bethell in the 2020 county commissioner race.

Tensions reached a peak between Carson Cottingham and Bethell in the Aug. 9 board meeting when Carson Cottingham called for decorum after Bethell accused Carson Cottingham of ignoring her desire to speak on a resolution and abusing her power as chairwoman.

Carson Cottingham said at the time she had not seen Bethell asking to speak. She apologized, reopened comments and allowed Bethell to make her statement.

Avila and Carson Cottingham on Tuesday both thanked Bethell for her service and wished her the best moving forward.

"I know a number of us on this board are also full-time public servants, parents, and volunteering our time on the school board, and it's a lot," Carson Cottingham said. "You've committed so much of your life and time to this position.

"I think everyone in the community is grateful for all of the service and that, you know, you truly do want to make our schools the best they can be," she added. "I know that we will still be in this community together working towards the things we all care about."

Sex, race, gender:School boards become political battlegrounds

How to apply for the open seat

In accordance with Oregon law explained in board documents, a new Salem-Keizer board member will be appointed to fill Bethell's position through June 30, 2023, which would have been the end of her elected four-year term. The regular election in May will determine who will serve the next four-year term.

The application process for the appointee will open Oct. 14 and close Oct. 31.

Anyone wishing to apply must:

  • Be a resident of Salem-Keizer Zone 6 and have resided in the zone for at least one year.

  • Be a registered voter of the district.

  • Not be an employee of the district.

The board will interview qualified applicants and take public comment at its Nov. 8, meeting, according to board documents. All qualifying applications will be included in the agenda packet for the meeting, which will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

If needed, the board may hold a special board meeting on Nov. 15 to finalize the decision.

Natalie Pate covers education for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at npate@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6745. Follow her on Twitter @NataliePateGwin.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Danielle Bethell resigns from Salem-Keizer school board

