Danielle Hopton Safehouse Safekeep program helps domestic violence victims in teen's honor

A program designed to support domestic violence victims and their pets — now named for a Fort Collins teen killed by her ex-boyfriend — has continued to help other victims of domestic violence in her honor.

The Safehouse Safekeep program is a partnership between Crossroads Safehouse, an organization supporting domestic violence victims in Fort Collins, and the Larimer Humane Society. The program supports domestic violence victims in leaving abusive situations safely with their pets.

“Pets, for many people, they are our family, and the thought of leaving them behind is just unbearable,” said Stacie Sutter, the interim executive director for Crossroads Safehouse. “Oftentimes, that is weaponized in an abusive relationship.”

Domestic violence victims might be told by their abusers that the abusive partner will hurt the pet or make sure the victim never sees the pet again, Sutter said.

“So victims stay in their relationship because they often feel like they don’t have any options.”

This program allows victims to temporarily house their pets at the humane society while leaving an abusive situation. Pets can be housed there for up to two weeks while Crossroads staff helps victims find long-term solutions for their pets, like housing it with friends or family, or working with the humane society to find someone to foster the pet more long-term.

Victims don’t relinquish their rights to the pet through this program, and records are kept extremely confidential, Sutter said.

“It’s really a safe way for victims to enter shelter and to receive safety for themselves and safety for their pets,” Sutter said.

Following Hopton’s death in February 2021, Sutter said Crossroads representatives spoke with Hopton’s family and friends and learned about her love of animals and the work she did training guide dogs with her father. Hopton also volunteered at the humane society, walking dogs, according to her mother.

The program was renamed the Danielle Hopton Safehouse Safekeep program in September 2021, Sutter said.

“It just seemed like a natural fit to rename the program in her honor and in her memory as a way to honor the work that she did in the community, honor her love of pets and provide a safe space for pets and for clients,” Sutter said.

Danielle Hopton poses on a Ferris wheel. Hopton was killed in a domestic violence-related assault in early February 2021.

The program started in January 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, 55 domestic violence victims with pets have used the program, Sutter said, a majority of whom have come through the program after it was named in Hopton’s honor.

About a month after she was killed, Hopton's family and friends donated $15,000 each to Crossroads Safehouse, the Larimer Humane Society and Guide Dogs for the Blind, using money donated to a GoFundMe in her honor.

COVID-19 was 'a bad situation made worse' for domestic violence victims

“In COVID, I think, for a lot of our victims, was a bad situation made worse through lockdown,” Sutter said.

Victims living with their abusers were trapped with them, isolated from others, and the increased use of technology made victims' behaviors easier to track and monitor, Sutter said.

Coming out of the pandemic, Sutter said Crossroads Safehouse continues to see high call volumes, with nearly 1,500 crisis calls to the organization in 2022. They've also continued to see severe cases — referred to as high potential lethality cases — with about three on average per week last year. Crossroads also saw a 30% increase in individual advocacy sessions held with clients from 2021 to 2022, Sutter said.

“Clients just had greater needs,” Sutter said. “And the great thing about that is they’re reaching out and getting the support, but it’s a key indicator that those needs have definitely increased.”

Impacts from COVID-19 have been lasting, Sutter said. Economic instability has continued for many people, and the additional stress in abusive situations could lead to more violence and the victim feeling like they can't leave the situation.

The shift to virtual school and work was also potentially more dangerous for people in abusive situations because it made it easier for abusers to track and monitor whatever the victim was doing, Sutter said.

Crossroads Safehouse, like many other services during the pandemic, adjusted their services so people could meet with staff virtually, but they wrestled with "how do you have that virtual meeting in a space that is safe," Sutter said.

Some services didn't translate well to virtual meetings, including the presentations staff does in high schools through the Time to Talk program, which focuses on teen dating violence, what healthy and unhealthy relationships look like and how to get help if you need it. Those presentations were challenging to do virtually because it was difficult to support a student who might realize they or a friend were in an abusive situation and needed help because they weren't physically together, Sutter said.

That program and other services have all resumed in-person, with some services still available virtually, depending on what's best to meet the client's needs, Sutter said.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 1-888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

Domestic violence warning signs

Domestic violence is a pattern of abuse that can include physical, sexual, emotional, verbal and financial elements where the abuser's conscious or unconscious goal is to gain or maintain control. There are not always physical signs of abuse.

Girls and young women ages 16-24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence.

Early warning signs of an abusive partner include:

Controlling behavior

Guilt trips

Threats

Intimidation

Isolation

Jealousy

Name-calling

Manipulation

Explosive temper

Mood swings

Checking your cellphone or email without permission

