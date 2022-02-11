Daniels: Inquiry into Purdue police incident caught on video to be 'swift and thorough'

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels speaks with Kenneth Feinberg during a Presidential Lecture Series, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette. Feinberg, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney, has overseen victim assistance efforts after the 9/11 terror attacks, the Boston marathon bombing and other tragedies.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The day after the posting of a now-viral Instagram video showing a struggle between a Purdue police officer and a Black student, calls for an investigation were met with a pledge from the university president.

“There are no subjects Purdue takes more seriously than campus safety, student well-being, and proper police conduct," wrote President Mitch Daniels in the Feb 10 statement, asking for patience.

In the post, Purdue University student Adonis Tuggle accuses Purdue police Officer Jon Selke of choking him, repeatedly punching him, as well as elbowing him in the face and smothering his face in the snow.

The incident happened on Feb. 4, prior to Tuggle, 24, being booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of resisting law enforcement.

The video is taken by a woman who claimed on the video to be Tuggle's girlfriend.

"On Friday evening, Feb. 4," Daniels continued, "police received a bystander report of a suspected assault on a woman, prompting an officer’s urgent response.

"Immediately upon learning of the use of force during our police officer’s response, we ordered an investigation, including not only the required review of the officer’s actions as is standard procedure under Purdue University Police policies, but also witness interviews and a release of all video evidence, including body-worn and in-car camera footage.

"The inquiry into the police officer’s handling of the situation will be swift and thorough. As an additional step, following the internal review, the Indiana State Police will immediately commence an independent review of the PUPD investigation and video evidence. Should there be a finding of misconduct by the officer, appropriate action will be taken promptly."

Daniels went on to state that once the Purdue police and Indiana State Police have completed their reviews of the incident, all findings and evidence — including video footage from body-worn and in-car cameras, dispatch calls and witness interviews — will be made available.

The Journal & Courier requested such information, including the details of Tuggle's arrest, early Thursday.

