Daniels man pleads guilty to drug charge

Jan. 27—beckley, w.va. — David Jeffrey Edwards, 46, of Daniels, pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Edwards' residence in Daniels on Feb. 24, 2022. Edwards admitted to possessing 19 grams of methamphetamine packaged in nine separate small bags, one gram of fentanyl and $958 found during the search. Edwards further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.

Edwards also admitted to selling a half-ounce of fentanyl to a confidential informant at his residence on Dec. 12, 2021. Edwards told officers during the Feb. 24, 2022, search that he had been selling an average of a half-ounce of methamphetamine weekly for several weeks. Officers also found an improvised explosive device during the search, a glass bottle filled with gunpowder, metal spheres, projectiles and other objects with a length of cordage inserted in the bottle opening as a means of ignition. Edwards admitted that he made the improvised explosive device.

Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----beckley, w.va. — Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was sentenced Friday to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

Tyrone Douglas Amar, 46, of Beckley, encountered during the same incident, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room on Nov. 8, 2021, where Cresce was staying. During the search, officers found quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, $917, and three firearms: a SCCY, Model CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a Springfield Armory, Model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol; and a Mossburg, Model 500, 12-gauge shotgun. Cresce admitted that she worked with and assisted Amar in the possession and distribution of the heroin and methamphetamine.

Officers encountered Amar in the hallway near Cresce's hotel room during the search and took him into custody. Amar admitted that he possessed approximately 59 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 found by officers on his person. Amar further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.

Amar is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----beckley, w.va. — Gregory Kincaid, 30, of Cool Ridge, pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant at a Cool Ridge residence on April 7, 2022, when Kincaid arrived at the residence in a vehicle. When officers removed Kincaid from the vehicle, Kincaid admitted that he possessed a Smith & Wesson, model M&P Shield, 9mm pistol. Kincaid further admitted that he told officers he had stolen the firearm from his father and had brought it to the residence being searched to sell or trade for controlled substances.

Kincaid knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for third-offense driving revoked for DUI in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Nov. 25, 2020.

Kincaid is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----charleston, w.va. — A St. Charles, Mo., couple pleaded guilty Friday after unlawfully obtaining $26,917 in unemployment benefits provided for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Rhonda Notgrass, 45, pleaded guilty to theft of government property, and Robert Notgrass, 51, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the theft of government property.

The couple resided in Washington, W.Va., when Robert Notgrass was employed as a pastor of a local church from Jan. 1, 2018, until he was released from his position on June 1, 2020. On Aug. 15, 2020, Rhonda Notgrass applied for pandemic unemployment benefits with WorkForce West Virginia, the agency that administers the pandemic unemployment benefits for West Virginians. Rhonda Notgrass falsely claimed that she was unemployed as a direct result of a pandemic or major disaster. Robert Notgrass helped his wife complete the application and submitted a letter on her behalf in furtherance of the false claim.

On Sept. 16, 2020, Rhonda Notgrass received a pandemic unemployment benefits payment from WorkForce West Virginia that included federal monies from the CARES Act. Rhonda Notgrass admitted that she received approximately $14,150 in pandemic unemployment benefits that she further admitted she knew she was not entitled to receive. Robert Notgrass admitted to wrongly receiving $12,767 in pandemic unemployment benefits.

Rhonda Notgrass and Robert Notgrass are scheduled to be sentenced on May 18. Each faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $100,000 fine. Rhonda Notgrass and Robert Notgrass each agree that they owe restitution totaling $26,917.