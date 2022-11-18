Danilov comments on MH17 verdict: this is the first stage of trial of Putins regime

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has welcomed the verdict of The Hague District Court in the case of the downing of the MH17 airliner, calling it the first stage of a major trial of Putin's regime.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "We welcome the decision of The Hague court in the case of the MH17 airliner crash. We consider this to be the first stage of the big trial against Putin’s criminal regime. The only point is that Ukrainians are not ready to wait eight years for a sentence. The crimes of Ruscism must be condemned at the same time as the crimes of fascism and communism."

³ MH17. . – 8 . . — Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) November 18, 2022

Background:

The Hague District Court, which is hearing the case of the downed MH17 airliner, found Igor Girkin, an organiser of militant groups in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and Sergey Dubinskiy and Leonid Kharchenko, his subordinate militants, guilty in absentia of shooting down the aircraft.

The District Court of The Hague on 17 November sentenced Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko in absentia to life imprisonment for their part in shooting down the Malaysian MH17 airliner over Donbas in summer 2014, and ordered their detention.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the verdict against Russians regarding MH17 serves as the basis to convict perpetrators at the highest level.

