Danilov on Putin's declaration of martial law: preparation for mass deportation and another crime

WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022



By declaring martial law in the temporarily occupied territories [of Ukraine], Vladimir Putin's regime plans to commit another crime that the world must condemn.



Source: Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on Twitter



Quote from Danilov: "Putin's martial law in the annexed regions of Ukraine is in preparation for the mass deportation of the Ukrainian population to depressed areas of Russia in order to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territory. A crime that should be condemned by the UN and that was already committed by Russia in Crimea and remains unpunished".



Background: On 19 October, the president of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced the decision to declare martial law in the annexed parts of the Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

In addition, representatives of the occupation "administration" of Kherson city and oblast are planning to take approximately 50,000-60,000 residents from four right-bank districts in the oblast to the left bank of the Dnipro River or to Russia on grounds that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preparing a counteroffensive.

Reminder: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, believes that Russia has initiated the process of its own decolonisation by launching a full-scale war against Ukraine. He stated that Russia entered the strategic zugzwang [a term derived from chess - ed.] phase of the war, where every move worsens its situation and brings it closer to the end.

