Danilov replied to Medvedev: Crimea will be returned on the first try, at once

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 13:18

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, reminded Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, that Crimea is Ukrainian territory and will most certainly be liberated from Russian occupation.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Details: Danilov responded to Medvedev’s claim that "attempts to infringe upon the Russia-occupied peninsula of Crimea will be considered a declaration of war on the Russian Federation".

Quote: "I’d like Mr Medvedev to calm down: "Your Crimea" can only exist in the sick anti-Semitic, Ukrainophobic imagination of some Kremlin figures. There will be no ‘attempts’, as we will return the temporarily occupied territory of the Crimea on the first try, at once.

With no respect whatsoever, Oleksii Danilov".

Background: Russia has been carrying out hybrid military offensives against Ukraine for 8 years. It occupied the Crimea and supported separatists in Donbas with armaments and regular military forces. On 24 February 2022, Vladimir Putin’s regime started a full-scale war against Ukraine. The majority of Ukrainians interviewed by researchers stated that Putin’s goal is the complete extermination of the Ukrainian nation.