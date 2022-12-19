Danilov: as soon as Putin is gone, Ichkeria will be free

Ukrainska Pravda
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine is convinced that once the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, is gone, Ichkeria will be free.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Danilov: "As soon as Putin is gone, Ichkeria will become a free country. Either with or without Kadyrov, believe me, this will happen definitely and very, very quickly. Because this is a separate country that has nothing to do with the Russian Federation at all."

Details: According to Danilov, if Putin "did not allow Kadyrov and all his accomplices to do whatever they want with impunity in any city of the Russian Federation, then Ichkeria would have rebelled long ago and been free."

"Putin is afraid of Kadyrov. Because this is a person who can create a lot of trouble for him," the NSDC secretary stressed.

Background: In October, Danilov advised Kremlin protege Ramzan Kadyrov to get out of Ukraine and defend the independence of his native land before the aggressor becomes interested in its destruction.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

