Danilov: Ukraine making 'huge gains' in occupied Crimea

Ukraine has made “huge gains” in destroying Russian military assets in occupied Crimea, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Nov. 8, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Currently, we are having great success in the Crimea direction," Danilov said.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian officials confirmed the destruction of a newly built Russian cruise missile vessel in Kerch.

The Karakurt-class Askold warship was launched in 2021 and had not yet been commissioned into the Russian navy, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

The damage to the ship "will likely render it inoperable for the foreseeable future,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Nov. 7.

Ukrainian forces have previously launched other successful strikes against Russian assets in Crimea, including the destruction of a Russian missile system and attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

"We constantly pay attention to what concerns the land," Danilov said.

"But what concerns the destruction of the Russian Federation, the destruction of their assets on the territory of Crimea and the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet — these are huge achievements of our country."

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.