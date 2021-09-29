Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.

For its exhibition on labor conditions and money, entitled “Work It Out” that opened Sept. 24, the museum commissioned him to recreate two of his earlier pieces, which featured bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. As well as lending him the notes, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the work.

But when museum officials received the completed artworks, they were blank.

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning told a radio show on the P1 channel that is part of Danish broadcaster DR this week. He declined to say where the money was.

Haaning, who is known as a provocateur, said the artwork represented his current work situation.

“I encourage others who have just as miserable working conditions as I to do the the same,” Haaning told P1. “If they are being asked to give money to go to work, then take the money and run.”

The museum says Haaning has broken the agreement on how to use the money. However, it has not yet decided whether to report Haaning to the police if the money is not returned before the exhibition ends in January.

Haaning, however, denies having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.

"It’s not theft, it is a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work,”Haaning told P1. He was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Orange County woman ‘fought back hard’ against home-invasion suspect, sheriff says

    Officials say the woman’s resistance caused the suspect to drop this item, which helped deputies identify him.

  • Factbox-Congress struggles over U.S. debt ceiling as deadline looms

    Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate blame each other for failing to move forward so far on a temporary suspension of the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, in a political game of "chicken" with potentially dire economic consequences. The U.S. Treasury will exhaust its borrowing authority by Oct. 18 unless the debt limit is raised, raising the danger of a default on the federal debt. After a failed Senate https://www.reuters.com/world/us/moment-truth-us-congress-government-funding-debt-biden-agenda-2021-09-27effort to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown after the federal fiscal year ends on Thursday, Democrats are working on separate measures https://www.reuters.com/world/us/clock-ticking-us-congress-friday-government-shutdown-looms-2021-09-29 to address the borrowing limit and keep federal agencies operating.

  • Driver shot and killed a man he says threatened him at a Miramar intersection

    A man was shot and killed by a driver at a Miramar intersection after he walked up to the driver’s car, banged on the window and door, and allegedly threatened the driver, police said. The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway when the driver was stopped at a red light, according to Miramar police. The driver told police had a gun ...

  • Make-A-Wish Kid Creates His Own Epic Batman Stop-Motion Short

    A 12-year-old boy with a rare condition got to make his own epic Batman stop-motion video thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The post Make-A-Wish Kid Creates His Own Epic Batman Stop-Motion Short appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 2 Hospitalized After Plane Crashes Near Miramar Strip Mall

    CBS4's Peter D'Oench has the latest from the scene. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3AR7FHg

  • Deadly Hiking Accident

    Missouri teenager dies after a 20 foot fall near Eden Falls Cave.

  • Two hospitalized after ‘serious assaults’ put Maryland high school on lockdown

    “There is no active threat at the school,” police said later Wednesday morning.

  • Woman given 2 years to live at age 35 shares lessons learned 6 years later

    Author Kate Bowler shares in her new book what she learned after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2015 and given two years to live.

  • Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

    Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1. The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true. After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price.

  • Woman's boyfriend charged in death of 7-month-old, sheriff says

    More than three months since the boy's death, a suspect has been arrested, charged, and will be extradited from Missouri.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit Once Again for Nude Bathtub Celebration

    Gwyneth Paltrow rang in her 49th birthday by following in the (nude) footsteps of last year’s festivities—only this celebration included a little more relaxation. See the actress’ latest NSFW photo.

  • DOOM PATROL Just Introduced Its Coolest and Weirdest Characters Yet

    The first three episodes of Doom Patrol introduce a bunch of new exciting characters including Neil Gaiman's Dead Boy Detectives. The post DOOM PATROL Just Introduced Its Coolest and Weirdest Characters Yet appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 19 TV Facts That Will Mildly Surprise All '90s Kids

    The same animatronic cat played Salem in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Thackery Binx in Hocus Pocus.View Entire Post ›

  • Tony Awards: Here’s Everything You Didn’t See on TV

    After 27 months, the Tony Awards returned on Sunday night to honor Broadway’s best. The ceremony — highlighting the shortened 2019-2020 season — served as an emotional ode to the power of live theater, as well as an elaborately produced advertisement to get audiences back to the Great White Way. Split between streaming and live […]

  • 2021 Tonys Featured A 'Wicked' Reunion And Epic 'Tina,' 'Moulin Rouge!' Moments

    Broadway's Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and a host of other stars brought much-needed razzle-dazzle to Sunday's pandemic-delayed ceremony.

  • Go Behind the Scenes of Only Murders in the Building with Aaron Dominguez

    Plenty of what happens on Only Murders in the Building, a dark comedy streaming now on Hulu, is shrouded in mystery—after all, the series, which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, follows residents of a grand New York City building as they investigate a gruesome crime that took place under their roof. Here, Rodriguez opens his personal camera roll to T&C to share a behind-the-scenes look at Only Murders in the Building, and the lighthearted moments that didn’t make it on screen. With a person of Selena's star caliber, there were people all over the place, paparazzi and fans everywhere.

  • Gritty, Glorious Pictures of New Yorkers on the Street

    Inspired by the '80s work of Amy Arbus, Rahim Fortune shot his portraits using an iPhone camera. For his photographs of contemporary New Yorkers on the street, Rahim Fortune used the most ubiquitous of modern cameras: an iPhone lens. Fortune was inspired by the street style portraits of Amy Arbus, whose gritty '80s-era photos of city dwellers were collected into an award-winning photography book, On the Street (1980–1990).

  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical sweeps Tony Awards

    The stage adaptation of the 2001 film wins 10 prizes at celebration of theatre in New York.

  • New Banksy exhibit opens in Culver City

    'Somehow his art just falls into our heart.' New exhibit lets viewers decide how they feel about the controversial street artist Banksy.