Danish brewer Carlsberg reports strong growth in 1st quarter

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish brewer Carlsberg said Thursday that it saw a strong growth in the first three months of the year despite trying to sell its business in Russia, where it generated around 10% of its sales, reporting it saw “only limited impact from the war” in Ukraine.

While Carlsberg beer is no longer sold in Russia, the company still owns Baltika Breweries, one of the largest brewing operations in Russia and the biggest exporter of Russian beer. The brand is still operating and employs 8,400 people.

The company says it is trying to sell Baltika Breweries and until the deal is complete, the business is still operating to retain its workers. Carlsberg declined to give details on the sale.

The Copenhagen-based company said March 28 that it was ending its Russian business over the invasion of Ukraine.

Carlsberg said it had been “a turbulent quarter” because of the events in Ukraine and trying to sell Baltika Breweries. But it reported that sales — excluding Russia — increased 27.9% compared with the same period a year ago.

Reported revenue grew by 26.5%, to 14.9 billion kroner ($2.1 billion). Carlsberg didn’t publish net income figures for the first quarter.

Despite still operating in Russia, the brewer said that business is “no longer part of Central and Eastern Europe for reporting purposes.”

If Russia were included in the figures, volumes would have increased by 8.3% compared with the first quarter of last year and revenue by 23.1%, the company said.

Last year, Carlsberg said COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions “significantly impacted” first-quarter earnings, and volumes then declined by 5.8%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide at Seminole County home

    Tuesday afternoon investigators identified the victims as 42-year-old James Calhoun and 49-year-old Emma Cain.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.74% and 70.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • 3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Sometimes life hands you lemons, which can be great long-term investment opportunities -- if you can just look past today's sour taste.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

    Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission. The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years. Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • The bond market has crashed. Why one strategist says embrace the pain and get back in.

    The bond market has seen its biggest drawdown since the 1980s -- and one strategist says now is the time to get back in.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood has never shied away from bold predictions. In 2018, she put a price target on Tesla that implied a $672 billion market cap. In fact, a recent report from Ark Invest suggests that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could achieve a valuation of more than $20 trillion in the next 10 years.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I don't buy and sell stocks very often, but the last name I added was Clorox -- and I still like it.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Stocks with huge growth potential usually come with additional risk. Stock valuations usually reflect potential gains, but companies with fantastic upside potential usually face tons of uncertainty. Every investor needs to figure out their ideal balance of risk and reward and allocate accordingly.