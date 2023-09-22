Danish Defence Ministry acknowledges defects in Leopard 1A5 tanks sent to Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
Defects have been found in 12 of the 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks sent to Ukraine, as stated in an explanatory note by Danish Defence Minister Trolls Lund Poulsen.

Source: European Pravda, citing TV2, a Danish government-owned broadcast and subscription TV station

Details: Poulsen acknowledges that there are problems with the 10 tanks already in Ukraine. His note stated that the Ukrainians are fixing these issues.

The minister also said 10 more Leopard 1A5 tanks are currently in Poland. Two of these tanks are reported to have serious defects.

Background: 

