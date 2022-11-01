Danish elections could pave way for a center government .

·1 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Polling stations across Denmark opened Tuesday in a national election expected to change the Scandinavian nation’s political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle.

Neither the center-left nor the center-right is expected to capture a majority, which is 90 seats in the 179-seat Folketing legislature. That could leave a former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year, in a kingmaker position with his votes being needed to form a new government.

More than 4 million Danish voters can choose among 14 parties. Domestic themes have dominated the campaign, ranging from tax cuts and a need to hire more nurses to financially supporting Danes amid inflation and soaring energy prices because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At least three politicians are vying to become prime minister. They include Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who steered Denmark through the COVID-19 pandemic and teamed up with the opposition to hike Danish defense spending in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and two center-right opposition lawmakers — Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the Liberal leader, and Søren Pape Poulsen, who heads the Conservatives.

On the center-right two new parties that want to limit immigration, are bidding to enter parliament and may push out a third similar group that has had a key role in earlier governments by pushing for stricter migration rules without being inside a governing coalition.

Frederiksen has been heading a minority, one-party Social Democratic government since 2019 when she ousted Løkke Rasmussen.

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Gov. Janet Mills faces off against Republican Paul LePage in Maine's gubernatorial election

    Democratic incumbent Janet Mills, the state's first female governor, is vying for a second term against former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

  • Final countdown: Here's what's at stake in next week’s midterm elections

    Tuesday marks one week until Election Day when a third of the Senate, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, and governors’ offices in 36 of 50 states are up for grabs.

  • Emotion and passion rule the day in New York governor's race

    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin spent Monday trying to convince New Yorkers of their commitment to crime, punishment and public safety. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

  • Russia Says It’s ‘Unacceptable’ to Move Grain Ships Along Security Corridor

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia warned that the security of ships sailing Ukraine’s grain-export corridor cannot be guaranteed without additional conditions, increasing risks for Black Sea trade after Russia halted involvement in a key accord. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblo

  • Marital stress linked to worse recovery after heart attack

    Research Highlights: Marital stress among younger adults (ages 18-55 years) was linked to worse recovery after a heart attack, compared to couples with less stress. Couples with severe marital stress had worse physical and mental health than those ...

  • Republican Sen. Marco Rubio seeks a third term in the Senate, facing off against Democratic Rep. Val Demings, a former police chief

    The race will test whether Florida is still a swing state, or has become solidly Republican territory.

  • OPEC+ 'only a phone call away' if markets need balancing - UAE minister

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the producer bloc with allies including Russia, can always be trusted to balance oil supply and demand. OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed oil production cuts in October, a decision the U.S. administration called shortsighted.

  • Supreme Court rejects Turkey's bid to stop US brawl lawsuits

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey's bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in turning away Turkey's arguments that American law shields foreign countries from most lawsuits. Lower courts ruled that those protections did not extend to the events of May 16, 2017, when during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “Turkish security forces violently clashed with a crowd of protesters," as one judge described the situation.

  • KFC is about to disappear in Russia as its new owners rebrand all 1,000 stores as 'Rostic's', report says

    Yum! Brands is selling about 1,000 stores in Russia to local business figures, ending its presence in the country, with the KFC name disappearing too.

  • 24 International Films You Need To Watch Right Now If You're Sophisticated

    Because watching American movies is soooooooo lame and unsophisticated.View Entire Post ›

  • Prince William Has "Barely Spoken" to Prince Harry Since News of 'Spare' Dropped

    Prince William has barely spoken to Prince Harry amid news of Spare dropping—get the details here.

  • Marisa Tomei almost played Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory' and says she had no clue the show would be so 'iconic'

    Marisa Tomei read for "The Big Bang Theory" before the show aired on CBS. She said the role was not a fit for her but the concept was iconic.

  • Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

    Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of the late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on Sunday as they marched to his crypt, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of 2,000 to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy’s colonial era, was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome. On Oct. 28, 1922, black-shirted fascists entered the Italian capital, launching a putsch that culminated two days later when Italy’s king handed Mussolini the mandate to start a new government.

  • Apple and Microsoft market caps reached their largest spread on record — at roughly Tesla’s entire valuation

    The divergent performances of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the wake of their latest earnings reports widened the spread between the two companies’ market values to the largest on record at more than $700 billion to close out last week. Apple (AAPL) finished Friday’s trading session with a $2.48 trillion valuation, while Microsoft (MSFT) ended the week with a $1.76 trillion valuation. The $719.24 billion spread between those two market caps was the widest record and nearly as much as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) entire market cap of $721.61 billion, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Thousands of fascist sympathizers march in Italy to commemorate Mussolini

    The crowd of 2,000 to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy’s colonial era, was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome.

  • Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

    Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek's behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome," such as when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. Hernandez, a Democrat, told the committee in an earlier remote hearing on Oct. 19 that he was bullied by Kotek to the point that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week but end October with gains

    U.S. stocks lagged Monday morning as a busy week marked by Fed policy, earnings and jobs data got underway.

  • UK minister complains of 'invasion' of asylum seekers

    STORY: Braverman was reappointed interior minister by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week, six days after she resigned from the same role for sending a government document from her personal email to an employee of a member of parliament in breach of rules for ministers.Speaking to parliament over allegedly failing to listen to legal advice on the prolonged detention of migrants at an asylum processing center in southern England, Braverman said the current system is "broken" and "out of control.""Let me be clear, this is a global migration crisis," she said. "We have seen an unprecedented number of attempts to illegally cross the channel in small boats. Some 40,000 people have crossed this year alone, more than double the number of arrivals by the same point last year."The comments came a day after a man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at an immigration center in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday before killing himself.

  • William Has 'Barely Spoken' To Harry Since News Of 'Spare' Dropped

    Prince William has barely spoken to Prince Harry amid news of Spare dropping—get the details here.

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]