Danish Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine, goes down to shelter in the middle of the night – video

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is on a visit to Ukraine.

Source: Rasmussen on social networks, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today I am in Ukraine for the fourth time as Denmark's Foreign Minister. There was an air-raid warning in the middle of the night, so we had to go down to the hotel's shelter," he said on his Instagram, adding also a video of how they went down there.

Details: The minister added that they had a comfortable shelter, but many Ukrainians who constantly live among air-raid warnings do not have such conditions.

Rasmussen spent the night in an unknown city. During the night, Ukraine’s Air Force warned that ballistic weapons could be used in parts of Ukraine.

There are currently no other official reports about his visit.

