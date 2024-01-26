Danish Foreign Minister visits Mykolayiv

Denmark will extend $18 million in financial assistance to Ukraine for anti-corruption programs, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced during a visit to Mykolayiv on Jan. 26.

The funding will come as a part of the third phase of EU’s Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI), which Copenhagen has been leading since 2016.

Ukraine had already made significant progress in the fight against corruption before Russia's full-scale invasion, but even during the war the country managed to continue with the efforts.

"But there are still areas for improvement, and it is very important for Ukraine's EU aspirations that we help it achieve its goals," said Rasmussen.

The EU and Denmark are providing more than $18 million (130 million Danish kroner) for the next phase of the program, which will focus on promoting transparency and integrity in Mykolaiv's reconstruction through close cooperation with the municipal authorities.

The aim is to develop best practices for Mykolaiv's reconstruction that can be applied in other cities in Ukraine.

Rasmussen also met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Mykolaiv to open a Danish consulate in the city.

The ministers discussed how Denmark and Ukraine can further develop cooperation in Mykolaiv Oblast and how Copenhagen can continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

"We have a special responsibility to rebuild Mykolaiv, and by opening an embassy office in the city we can make the reconstruction efforts more effective," the Danish minister added.

Rasmussen also met with local officials and students at the Mykolaiv Shipbuilding University.

Denmark signed up to help with the reconstruction of Mykolaiv Oblast in early 2023. Since then, significant progress has been made in rebuilding the city, with most of the projects from previous aid packages either completed or well under way.

In addition, with the support of the Danish government, the Office for Reconstruction and Development of Mykolaiv Oblast and the Office for Reconstruction and Development of Mykolaiv City Municipality have been operating since last November.

