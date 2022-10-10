Danish Island Near Nord Stream Pipes Suffers Blackout, DR Says
(Bloomberg) -- The Danish island of Bornholm, located in the Baltic Sea near the Nord Stream pipelines, was hit by a complete power failure on Monday, broadcaster DR reported, citing the local energy company.
The exact cause of the outage is unknown but is probably due to an undetected breach on the electricity cable connecting the island to the Swedish mainland, the broadcaster said. Authorities have started up a local power plant to produce electricity to the island.
Bornholm has a population of about 40,000.
