Danish lawmakers give go-ahead to built Copenhagen island

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark’s Parliament on Friday voted in favor of building a 20-billion-kroner ($3.3 billion) artificial island in Copenhagen that will house at least 35,000 people who will be connected to downtown by a harbor tunnel and a subway line.

The approval of Lynetteholmen — the suggested name for the new district — has been criticized for not having investigated enough the environmental consequences of its construction, among other issues. Work is set to begin in 2035 and to be completed by 2070.

The artificial island will be about 3 sq. kilometers (1.2 square miles) in size and will also function as protection against future flooding in Copenhagen as a result of rising sea levels.

It will be built north of the trendy Refshale Island, a former industrial area, and a harbor tunnel is planned to be connected to the existing E20 highway.

The plan was presented by the former center-right government of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in October 2018, and was immediately approved by the Copenhagen municipality.

The go ahead was given Friday in an 85-12 vote.

