Danish nurses to expand strike over pay

Denmark's nurses go on strike
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Danish nurses' strike will be expanded next month to involve an additional 702 nurses to show that they take their demand for higher pay seriously, their union said on Monday.

A tenth of Denmark's nurses, around 5,400, went on strike in mid-June after union members voted against a pay deal that their union leadership had approved.

"We need to do something to get politicians and employers talking, and make them know that we take this seriously," union president Grete Christensen said in a statement on Monday.

"If nothing is done about the nurses' salaries and working conditions, we will have even fewer nurses in the future, and that will have a severe effect on the health service."

Denmark has practically avoided a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, easing pressure on an overstretched health service.

Danish nurses in March rejected a government offer of a 5.02% wage increase over three years.

A recent poll reported by Danish news agency Ritzau showed around 54% of Danes believed the government should not interfere in the wage negotiations, a last resort if there is no agreement between public employers and unions.

Danish Regions, a government employer which manages Denmark's healthcare system, was not immediately able to comment.

More than 28,000 healthcare activities, including operations and other treatment, have been postponed due to the strike, the nurses' union said last week.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

    World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon. His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain. "It means none of us three will stop," Djokovic said during the presentation ceremony when asked what the milestone meant to him.

  • Tennis-Djokovic becomes first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win

    Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final to seal a sixth Wimbledon title and qualify for the Nov. 14-21 ATP Finals in Turin. "I am happy to have qualified for Turin so early," Djokovic, who will play in his 14th ATP Finals, said in a statement.

  • Ash Barty claims first Wimbledon title

    World number one, Ashleigh Barty, on Saturday became the first woman from Australia in 41 years to win the Wimbledon singles title.Barty’s idol Evonne Goolagong won it in 1980. In the first set, 25-year-old Barty looked on course for a triumph as her Czech opponent, Karolina Pliskova, suffered one of the worst starts ever seen in the tournament’s final.It was Barty who got the first 14 points of the match with clinical precision.But Pliskova fought back - and the pair played a third set… which Barty won 6-3.She sank to her knees in realization of fulfilling a childhood dream.Then Barty - whose participation at Wimbledon had been in doubt after she withdrew from the French Open last month with a hip injury - climbed into the stands towards her team, a tradition started by fellow Australian tennis player Pat Cash when he won the men's singles title in 1987.Back on the grass court, Barty told the crowd, “being able to live out my dream right now is better than I ever could have imagined.”The smiling Australian received the Venus Rosewater Dish from the Duchess of Cambridge, who had watched the victory from the stands with her husband, Prince William.

  • Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury. "If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America you’d love him even more,” Scaloni told reporters after Argentina’s 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Scaloni did not say what the injury was but he showered Messi with praise on a night Argentines took to the streets in huge numbers to celebrate their first international title https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/argentina-beat-brazil-1-0-win-copa-america-2021-07-11 in 28 years and Messi’s first victory with the national side.

  • After G7 pledge, EU seeks to rival China's 'Belt and Road' with own infrastructure plan

    European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to launch a global infrastructure plan linking Europe to the world, its latest step after deals with India and Japan and a similar pledge by the Group of Seven richest democracies. Suspicious of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative to link Europe to Asia via infrastructure in a bid for greater influence, the EU set out a formal path for an ambitious "connectivity" plan from 2022.

  • Rioting Spreads in Richest South African Areas After Zuma Is Jailed

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests triggered by last week’s arrest of former South African President Jacob Zuma have claimed six lives, seen scores of business looted and weakened the currency, with the police struggling to contain escalating violence.The riots which began in KwaZulu-Natal province, Zuma’s home base spread to the nation’s economic hub, Gauteng over the weekend shuttering businesses and halting transport networks. Authorities arrested more than 200 people and worked to disperse hundreds of

  • TikTok video shows woman on American Airlines plane duct-taped to her seat after she tried to open the door mid-flight

    The woman was restrained with duct tape around her chest and mouth after spitting at and biting attendants on a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Venice Beach homeless move onto sand when rousted during boardwalk cleanup

    City officials in Los Angeles are working to reclaim the world-famous 2-mile boardwalk in Venice Beach that has been commandeered by hundreds of homeless people, but efforts appear to be doomed as thousands more are living on streets within walking distance.

  • Boston Pride shutting down amid criticism over lack of inclusion

    Boston Pride announced it will be shutting down after 50 years amid calls for change from members of the LGBTQ community who accused it of excluding people of color and transgender people.Why it matters: It now is unclear who will organize the Boston Pride Parade, which was rescheduled from June to October this year due to the pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe advocacy group MassEquality told AP that while the dissol

  • ‘People are so afraid to discuss it’: Has COVID-19 affected women’s menstrual cycles?

    Anecdotal evidence suggests that COVID-19 and the vaccine can cause changes to women’s periods. But some feel that their concerns are being dismissed by medical professionals.

  • Jaipur: Lightning strike kills 16 taking selfies in India

    The incident happened when tourists were at a popular fort in the northern city of Jaipur.

  • Hundreds of Thai medical workers infected despite Sinovac vaccinations

    Thailand's health ministry said on Sunday more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine have been infected with COVID-19, as authorities weigh giving booster doses to raise immunity. Of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of Sinovac, 618 became infected, health ministry data from April to July showed.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • A woman was finally arrested after she stopped at a McDonald's drive-thru for chicken nuggets in the middle of a 2-hour police chase, report says

    Johanna Gardell caused mayhem for two hours before she was arrested while ordering chicken nuggets at the McDonald's in Worcester, Massachusetts.

  • Woman deliberately runs 49 red lights in ex-boyfriend's car to rack up fines after he left her for another woman, report says

    A Chinese woman's ex-boyfriend left her for another woman so she plotted to get revenge by racking up driving fines, according to the Global Times.

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • Murderer Allegedly Prayed To 'Alligator God' That His Victim's Body Would Never Be Found

    The Everglades is a vast area of wetlands in Florida, much of it isolated and teeming with wildlife. As such, bodies have been dumped in the Everglades, in the hope alligators will eat them and destroy evidence of a crime. In one 2007 case, though, somebody spotted the remains before they could be lost forever. On April 28, 2007, a local fisherman contacted police after spotting a human head wrapped in a bag in the water being circled by alligators. Authorities retrieved the head, but had little

  • Athletics have two front-runner sites in Vegas for future ballpark

    In total, the A's have looked at over 25 sites in the Las Vegas area for possible ballpark locations.

  • Death toll reaches 86 in Surfside collapse. Site to be cleared ‘sooner than expected’

    First responders continuing the search and recovery mission in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo tower on Saturday worked at times through heavy downpours and strong wind gusts to uncover more of the former residents and visitors of the Champlain Towers South, with perhaps dozens of victims yet to be found.

  • This U.S. city has the highest share of superrich residents in the world — and it’s not New York, San Francisco or Seattle

    Where you’re most likely to bump into an “ultra-high-net-worth” person, someone who’s worth more than $30 million, is San Jose, Calif., according to the latest Wealth-X World Ultra Wealth Report. San Jose, some 90 minutes by commuter rail south of San Francisco, tops the list of cities around the globe with the highest concentrations of ultrawealthy residents. One in every 727 people in San Jose, the de facto capital of Silicon Valley, is a member of this elite club.