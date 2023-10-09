Danish PM expresses intention to expand 'coalition' of countries sending F-16s to Ukraine

Martin Fornusek
·1 min read
1

Denmark is working to "expand and deepen" the "fighter jet coalition" of countries willing to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Oct. 9, Reuters reported.

The prime minister also appealed to other NATO nations to expand the coalition of countries supplying the jets and providing the necessary training to the Ukrainian Air Force, The Guardian said.

In her address at the the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in Copenhagen, Frederiksen warned against the war fatigue supposedly growing among Kyiv's allies.

Read also: ‎This Week in Ukraine: F-16s and the irrational politics of military aid on Apple Podcasts

The unity of the pro-Ukrainian alliance has recently encountered several challenges, as populist political forces are rising in Europe and the Ukraine aid is being contested in U.S. Congress.

"As long as the Ukrainians are ready to fight this war for our freedom, let us decide that war fatigue will not take place in our transatlantic community," Frederiksen said.

The prime minister called on NATO and the EU to improve their coordination of weapons and ammunition supplies to Ukraine within their respective frameworks.

Denmark and the Netherlands are leading the allied efforts to provide Ukraine with the fourth-generation F-16 jets. Copenhagen pledged to provide 19 of its aircraft to bolster the Ukrainian Air Force.

Norway also promised to send some of its F-16 jets to Ukraine.

The "fighter jet coalition" to provide training for Ukrainian pilots and technical staff was officially established in July by 11 founding allied countries. Since then, other nations, such as the U.S., Greece, or Bulgaria, have also pledged to assist with the training efforts.

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.

Recommended Stories

  • 2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

    Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.

  • Next: The AI software revolution

    Advanced AI capabilities are coming to your favorite devices sooner than you think.

  • Carmelo Anthony's 'full-circle moment' with son Kiyan at USA Basketball minicamp

    Kiyan excelled in the open court and has a second burst in transition that’s hard to guard. He has an improved read off the pick-and-roll and if the defense slips and goes under, he’ll get his shot off.

  • Monday Night Football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.

  • Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is here — save up to 60% on Shark, Keurig and more!

    Stay ahead of the end-of-year rush: Score big now on favorites from Crocs, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego and ... Monopoly!

  • R.L. Stine's 'Goosebumps' is getting a TV reboot. 'We wouldn't have done the show without his blessing,' its producers say.

    "It's important that everyone know that we really honored the original books. We know how beloved the book series is," executive producer Pavun Shetty said.

  • California passes law mandating VC firms to release investments’ diversity information

    Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 54, which will require venture capital firms in the state to annually report the diversity of the founders they are backing. This is the United States’ first piece of legislation that aims to increase diversity within the venture capital landscape. Once the law goes into effect, any venture capital firm operating in the state (that includes VC firms headquartered in California, have operations in the state, have invested in companies that operate in or are based in the state, or have received investments from California residents) must report, for example, the race of the people they back, as well as their disability status and sexual orientation.

  • Instagram Threads preps a Trending Topics feature in battle with X

    In an effort to better compete with X (formerly Twitter), Instagram's Threads is preparing to launch a much-in-demand feature: Trends. A Threads user spotted the update in a screenshot posted accidentally by a Threads employee post over the weekend, which showed a numbered list of trending topics as well as how many "threads" were actively discussing each item. Instagram has not yet commented on the reports.

  • Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: Joel Embiid will request a trade this NBA season

    The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views.

  • Mastodon actually has 407K+ more monthly users than it thought

    Open source and decentralized social network Mastodon has more users than it thought. The service, which competes with X (formerly Twitter) and other newcomers like Threads, Bluesky, Pebble and Spill, had been undercounting its users due to a network connectivity error, according to founder and CEO Eugen Rochko, and actually has 407,814 more monthly active users than it had been reporting previously. The issue was impacting the metrics reported on Mastodon's statistics aggregator on its joinmastodon.org/servers page, which had been undercounting users between October 2 and October 8.

  • Watch NASA launch a mission to study a metal-rich asteroid this Thursday

    NASA is set to undertake a mission to study a metal-rich asteroid that could help us better understand how planets like Earth were formed. You can watch the launch here.

  • Amazon Prime Day deals: 100+ picks that are actually worth shopping ahead of the huge October sale

    With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked those worth snapping up now — from Apple, Bose, Cuisinart and more.

  • Michigan's Grand Ventures announces $50m early stage fund

    Grand Ventures today announced its second fund to invest in early-stage companies. The Grand Rapids, MI firm tells TechCrunch that it aims to lead seed stage investments in startups solving problems facing the fintech, DevOps, and supply chain sectors. The $50m Fund II is managed by General Partners Tim Streit, Camila Noordeloos, and Nathan Owen.

  • Jets win one 'for Hackett' over Sean Payton, Broncos: 'F*** him and f*** them'

    The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.

  • Google Nest cameras are up to 33 percent off in early October Prime Day sale

    Just ahead of Google's October "Bid Deal Days" Prime Day sale, multiple Nest products are on sale, some back to all-time low prices.

  • Jets give game ball to Nathaniel Hackett after beating his former Broncos

    Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.

  • Accel leads $21M investment in UK care home marketplace Lottie

    Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home-care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300 percent growth over the past 12 months.

  • Tech group calls India's proposed guidelines against dark patterns 'regulatory overlap'

    An industry group representing several major U.S. tech companies has opposed the Indian government's proposal against dark patterns, which are used to deceive online users, and said the move would adversely affect the state promise of enabling "ease of doing business" in the economy and bring "regulatory overlap" with existing laws. New Delhi released the draft guidelines (PDF) to prevent and regulate dark patterns for public consultation last month for 30 days until Thursday, October 5, to get feedback on the proposed rules to mitigate deceptive practices by online companies to deceive or manipulate consumers using unethical designs or patterns in their online interface. Asia Internet Coalition, which represents tech giants including Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and X (formerly Twitter), has suggested that the proposed rules "may stagnate the growth" of the country's digital economy and urged the Indian government to consider the current self-regulatory framework as the primary measure to restrict the use of dark patterns.

  • Singapore’s tech subscription service Circular wants to keep devices out of the landfill

    Circular, backed by Y Combinator, is a service that offers consumers in Singapore and Australia subscriptions to high-end electronics, like iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, iPad Pros and MacBook Pros. Circular’s team notes that the tech subscription model is popular in Europe, where one company, Grover, raised $330 million in 2022. The startup say it has grown 3X in the last 12 months and plans to grow 3X more in Singapore and Australia over the next year.

  • European digital insurtech startup Getsafe acquires Luko's German portfolio, reaches 550,000 customers

    Getsafe, a German-based digital insurtech startup, has acquired the German portfolio of Luko, a French insurtech startup that recently neared insolvency before agreeing to be acquired by British insurer Admiral Group in a transaction that didn't include its German or Spanish operations. Getsafe is now present in four countries since its expansion into France. Luko's own expansion into Germany dates back to 2022 when it acquired German startup Coya, and it's in large part its former customer base that Getsafe is now taking over.