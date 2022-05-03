Danish PM: India should influence Russia to stop Ukraine war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat
  • Mette Frederiksen
    27th and current prime minister of Denmark
  • Margrethe II of Denmark
    Margrethe II of Denmark
    Queen of Denmark
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday urged her visiting Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to try to influence Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

“Putin has to stop this war,” Frederiksen said, adding immediately, “I hope that India will influence Russia.”

India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in the West and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”

Frederiksen later said that the West should offer India an alternative to Russia.

“In fact, it is quite obvious that we in the West have a completely unequivocal interest in getting India as close to us as at all possible,”” Frederiksen told reporters.

″(We need) to strengthen our cooperation with other democracies and it does not matter where those democracies are located,” she said. “We need to strengthen our cooperation, especially because there are obviously some very big players who do not recognize democracy at home or globally.”

At the start of Modi's two-day visit to the Scandinavian country, Denmark and India signed several bilateral agreements focused on green energy and clean water.

Later Tuesday, Modi is to attend a banquet in his honor with Queen Margrethe, Denmark’s figurehead monarch, at the downtown Amalienborg Palace. On Wednesday, Modi will attend an Indo-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen and also hold separate bilateral talks with the leaders of Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Finland.

It was the first visit by an Indian leader to Denmark in 20 years.

Modi came to Denmark from Berlin, where Germany and India on Monday signed a series of bilateral agreements focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK donates armoured vehicles to help Ukraine evacuation effort

    Britain will donate 13 armoured vehicles to help evacuate civilians from besieged areas in the east of Ukraine, the government said on Tuesday. "This latest donation of armoured vehicles will help protect innocent Ukrainians attempting to flee Russian shelling and support Ukrainian officials carrying out vital work," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. Britain said the steel-plated vehicles, which can resist high velocity bullets, anti-personnel mines and improvised explosive devices, would also be used to transport officials to temporary command posts and to help workers rebuilding railway lines.

  • Top German court reject's Syrian's appeal in torture case

    Germany's top court said Tuesday that it has rejected the appeal of a former member of Syria's secret police who was convicted last year of facilitating the torture of prisoners in his home country. In a landmark ruling, a court in the western German city of Koblenz had convicted Eyad Al-Gharib of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced him to 4 1/2 years in prison. The verdict, which was the first time that a court outside Syria ruled in a case alleging Syrian government officials committed crimes against humanity, was welcomed by human rights activists and victims of President Bashar Assad’s repression.

  • Martial law in Russia: What is it and how does it impact the war in Ukraine?

    Russian president Vladimir Putin set to crack down on political dissent at home as war enters a second week

  • Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back

    Pope Francis has told an Italian newspaper that he has offered to travel to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin to try to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but that he hasn't yet heard back. Francis said he made the offer about three weeks into Russia's invasion, via the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

  • Snarled-up ports point to worsening global supply chain woes - report

    Global supply chain problems look to set to worsen, a new report published on Tuesday said, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other strains cause even longer delays at ports and drive up costs. The study by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) found that one-fifth of the global container ship fleet was currently stuck in congestion at various major ports. In China, ships awaiting berth at the Port of Shanghai now tally 344, a 34% increase over the past month, while shipping something from a warehouse in China to one in the United States currently takes 74 days longer than usual.

  • Draft of potential Roe vs Wade opinion leaked

    Draft of potential Roe vs Wade opinion leaked

  • Johnny Depp security guard tells of actor’s shock when Amber Heard ‘punched him in the face’ during fight

    Guard says he ‘heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr Depp in the left side of his face’

  • Missouri execution would be just fifth this year in the US

    A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times was scheduled to be executed on Tuesday. Carman Deck, 56, would be just the fifth U.S. inmate to be executed this year if his lethal injection goes ahead. Deck, who was from the St. Louis area, was a friend of the grandson of James and Zelma Long and knew they kept a safe in their home De Soto, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis, according to court records.

  • Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'

    Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe’s largest economy has reduced the share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas. Germany has been under strong pressure from Ukraine and other nations in Europe to cut energy imports from Russia that are worth billions of euros, which help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's war chest.

  • Russians making 'minimal progress' in eastern Ukraine: Officials

    Russia's progress in Ukraine's Donbas region remains "minimal at best," according to U.S. officials. ABC News national security analyst Mick Mulroy breaks down the latest developments in the war.

  • Judge allows Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit to proceed

    An Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit can proceed that seeks reparations for survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

  • Live updates | 100 evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

    The U.N.’s aid coordinator for Ukraine says 127 people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol and nearby areas in an operation carried out along with the international Red Cross. Osnat Lubriani, the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said Tuesday that those evacuated included 101 people who “could finally leave the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks and see the daylight after two months.” Another 58 people joined the convoy in Manhush, a town on the outskirts of Mariupol.

  • Shelling Blamed as Fire Destroys School in Lysychansk

    A fire broke out at a school in Lysychansk, Ukraine, on Sunday, May 1, as a result of Russian shelling, Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk Oblast, said on Telegram.The fire burned for several hours, he said, and completely destroyed the Lysychansk Multidisciplinary Gymnasium.The school building was over a century old, Haidai said. “After the victory of Ukraine, we will make every effort to restore the gymnasium,” he said.He said three civilians died on May 1 in the Luhansk region and three more were wounded. Credit: Luhansk Regional State Administration via Storyful

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio says SEC players’ college days are over; what matters is now

    Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio acknowledged the team took predominantly SEC players, but their pro careers are more relevant now than college.

  • Pelosi secret visit to Ukraine highlights expanse — and limitations — of U.S. support

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) secret visit to Kyiv on Saturday demonstrated a remarkable show of U.S. support for the embattled Ukrainians, providing further proof that Washington policymakers are both bracing for a lengthy conflict and prepared to furnish help for the long haul. The surprise excursion — marking the first visit inside Ukraine by members…

  • Ukraine Latest: Modi Urged on Russia as Putin, Macron Hold Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin, as Pope Francis said that he’s pushing for a face-to-face meeting with the Russian l

  • Who are these men? Suspect in Carl the rooster’s death won’t identify them, police say

    The ex-Mississippi corrections officer charged with animal cruelty in the killing of the beloved Ocean Springs rooster is not cooperating with investigators, police say. Here’s what is new in the case.

  • Russia showing clear 'casualty aversion', as troops forced to retreat from Kharkiv

    A Ukrainian counter-offensive pushed Russian forces 25 miles east of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, US officials said on Monday night.

  • Tracking South Carolina football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings: Full list of UDFAs

    Tracking where South Carolina football's NFL undrafted free-agent signings are headed after the 2022 NFL Draft concluded.

  • Sex worker sentenced to 30 years for fatally drugging four men including top NYC chef ‘for few quick dollars’

    Angelina Barini, 43, went on the killing spree in the summer of 2019, meeting clients in motel rooms across New York City, plying them with deadly doses of drugs and robbing them