Danish Siddiqui: Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Afghanistan, said the country's ambassador in Delhi.

The 41-year-old, who was chief photographer for Reuters news agency in India, was on assignment when he died.

He was embedded with a convoy of Afghan forces that was ambushed by Taliban militants near a key border post with Pakistan, according to reports.

It is unclear how many others died in the attack.

Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, said he was deeply disturbed by the news of "the killing of a friend".

Based out of Mumbai, Siddiqui worked with Reuters for more than a decade.

In 2018, he won the Pulitzer Prize in feature photography. He won it alongside colleague Adnan Abidi and five others for their work documenting the violence faced by Myanmar's minority Rohingya community.

Recently, his photos of mass funerals held at the peak of India's devastating second wave went viral and won him global praise and recognition.

"While I enjoy covering news stories - from business to politics to sports - what I enjoy most is capturing the human face of a breaking story," Siddiqui had told Reuters.

Siddiqui was covering the clashes in Kandahar region, as the US withdraws its forces from Afghanistan ahead of an 11 September deadline set by President Joe Biden.

The Taliban - a fundamentalist Islamic militia - controlled Afghanistan from the mid-90s until the US invasion in 2001. The group has been accused of grave human rights and cultural abuses.

With foreign troops withdrawing after 20 years, the Taliban are rapidly retaking territory across the country, sparking fears of a potential civil war.

Follow this link to see some of Siddiqui's best work.

Earlier this year, Siddiqui spoke to the BBC about his work covering India's Covid-19 second wave in India:

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Concert Film to Premiere on Paramount+

    Documentary about tour in support of 2019 album arrives October 8th on streaming service

  • 'He was our eye': Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan

    A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few days and was killed as the commando unit battled for control of the Spin Boldak crossing on the border between southern Afghanistan and Pakistan. Siddiqui was part of a team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar.

  • Q&A on sexual assault case involving Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

    Trevor Bauer is under investigation for sexual assault by the police and by MLB. How is the situation likely to unfold? What can the Dodgers do?

  • EU bars Britain from cross-border pact on civil courts

    The European Union has barred Britain from joining a European accord for recognising civil court rulings, a move that could bump up costs for individuals and small companies seeking legal redress abroad. Britain's membership of the accord, known as the Lugano Convention, ended in December last year when it fully left the EU, and bloc officials said an application to rejoin had been rejected. The Law Society has said Lugano makes litigation more accessible for an employee with a grievance or a consumer let down by goods, or a parent trying to enforce a maintenance order.

  • These stocks are the top picks for millennials and Gen Z

    The youngest generations have already begun making their mark in the stock market. A new survey reveals the biggest financial moves that Millennials and Gen Z are making.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic confirms he will compete at Tokyo Games

    Djokovic completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam last weekend when he added the Wimbledon title to his Australian Open and Roland Garros triumphs in 2021. No man has ever won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year, with Germany's Steffi Graf the only player to accomplish the feat in 1988. After winning at Wimbledon, Djokovic said he was "50-50" about competing at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games.

  • The Challenge 's Kaycee Clark and Nany González Set the Record Straight on Their Relationship

    After fans spot Kaycee Clark and Nany González kissing in the trailer for season 37 of The Challenge, the pair addressed rumors surrounding their relationship.

  • Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui captured the people behind the story

    Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters journalist killed in crossfire on Friday covering the war in Afghanistan, was a largely self-taught photographer who scaled the heights of his profession while documenting wars, riots and human suffering. A native of New Delhi, Siddiqui, 38, is survived by his wife Rike and two young children. He was part of a team that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 for documenting Myanmar's Rohingya refugee crisis, a series described by the judging committee as "shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence Rohingya refugees faced in fleeing Myanmar."

  • Dodgers rout Rockies to open season's second half, but starting pitching concerns loom

    The Dodgers won 10-4 over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, but manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw is expected to remain on the IL into August.

  • Former Sen. Tom Udall is Biden's pick as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa

    The two-term lawmaker was one of four choices named Friday.

  • Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat

    Russia says America's hasty retreat from Afghanistan has further destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat

  • FedEx to invest $100 million in Indian logistics firm Delhivery

    FedEx Corp will make a $100-million equity investment in Indian e-commerce logistics startup Delhivery as part of a long-term commercial agreement, the U.S. delivery firm said on Friday. SoftBank-backed Delhivery will sell FedEx Express' international products and services in India, as part of the deal, and also provide pick-up and delivery services across the country.

  • Rescuers rush to help as Europe’s flood toll surpasses 125

    Emergency workers in western Germany and Belgium rushed Friday to rescue hundreds of people threatened by historic floods, including residents of a town where the ground gave way beneath their homes, as the disaster claimed dozens more lives and search for the missing went on.

  • Google executive leaves company after posting essay admitting to past antisemitism: Report

    An executive at Google is no longer with the company after he published an extended confession and rebuke of his own history of antisemitism, according to a new report.

  • India, Pakistan in same group at Twenty20 World Cup

    Cricket rivals India and Pakistan will be in the same group at the Twenty20 World Cup. The ICC announced the groups Friday for the Oct. 17-Nov. 14 tournament. New Zealand and Afghanistan also are in Group 2 with India and Pakistan, along with two countries making their way from the qualifiers.

  • Hundreds greet Aristide on return to troubled Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned to Haiti on Friday after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country's leader. Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti who was receiving unspecified medical treatment in Cuba, arrives back in a country simmering with tension over the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse as new details about the investigation emerged. Colombian Police Chief Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas on Friday accused a former Haitian government official of ordering ex-Colombian soldiers to kill Moïse.

  • India vaccination: Six months on, India's vaccine drive is lagging

    India giving four million jabs daily, but it needs to reach eight million a day to meet targets.

  • South African says riots over Zuma jailing pre-planned - Cyril Ramaphosa

    At least 212 people are now known to have died in unrest sparked by the jailing of Jacob Zuma.

  • Ant-backed Paytm targets $2.2 billion Indian IPO in booming e-payment market

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian digital payments leader Paytm, which counts Ant Group and Softbank among its backers, is seeking regulatory approval to raise up to 166 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) in one of the biggest stock market listings in the country. The offering, which values the company at up to $25 billion according to sources, comes at a time of a pandemic-fuelled boom in India's digital economy and an intensifying battle for market share with Alphabet Inc's Google Pay and Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp Pay. The company, formally known as One97 Communications Ltd, will sell new shares worth 83 billion rupees while existing investors will sell another 83 billion rupees in stock in the offering, the homegrown fintech startup said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

  • Sir Richard Branson got a ‘Zero Gravity Haircut’ by this Miami stylist before launch

    Talk about an out of this world haircut. (Sorry, we couldn’t resist).