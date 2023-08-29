Danita Harris and Mark Johnson reuinted

TechCrunch

Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.