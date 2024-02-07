Dank Burrito ticks off several firsts with opening of Rock Hill restaurant

Dank Burrito is set for a number of firsts as it debuts in Rock Hill this week.

Its 3,300-square-foot restaurant opens at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

This marks the brand’s first franchise restaurant, first South Carolina location and first store in the Charlotte market. It’s part of The Park at University Center in the Knowledge Park area, close to the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

Expect Dank Burrito to deliver fresh food with good vibes and music.

