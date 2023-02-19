Danny DeVito says animals roam all over Arnold Schwarzenegger's house and 'he still smokes his stogies'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are longtime friends. CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS/Getty Images

Danny DeVito spoke about his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Sunday Times.

DeVito says there are animals roaming "all over the place" at Schwarzenegger's home.

Schwarzenegger showed off a miniature pony and donkey in a viral video shared in March 2020.

Danny DeVito says his longtime friend, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has animals roaming "all over" his California home and still indulges in "stogies."

DeVito, who's promoting his Disney+ series "Little Demon," spoke about Schwarzenegger and his love of animals in an interview with The Sunday Times. DeVito told the outlet he tends to hang out at Schwarzenegger's house, where he has run-ins with Schwarzenegger's various pets.

"The animals just roam around all over the place — they're coming to getcha! Ha ha! It's, like, 'What's that?' 'Oh, it's a horse.' 'A HORSE?!' Arnold loves his animals, and he still smokes his stogies," DeVito said.

Schwarzenegger delighted the internet when he shared a video of himself and two of his pets — Lulu the donkey and Whiskey the miniature horse — in March 2020. The video encouraged Californians to stay indoors as COVID-19 cases were increasing at the time. One month later, Schwarzenegger announced that he was selling Whiskey and Lulu T-shirts.

In addition to Lulu and Whiskey, Schwarzenegger owns twos dog named Dutch and Cherry.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger collaborated on a few films throughout their career, including "Twins" in 1988, "The Last Action Hero" in 1993, and "Junior" in 1994.

More recently, the 75-year-old Schwarzenegger appeared in an episode of 78-year-old DeVito's "Little Demon." DeVito told The Sunday Times that he and Schwarzenegger are looking for opportunities to work together again.

"Trying to! Lucy and Jake and Arnold's peeps are looking for something for us to do, because we love working together and we still got a lot of gumption in us," DeVito said, referring to his children, Lucy and Jake DeVito.

