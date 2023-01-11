Danny Masterson to face second rape trial after first ended with hung jury

Los Angeles prosecutors will bring rape charges against actor Danny Masterson in a second trial after their first effort ended in a mistrial.

The “That ‘70s Show” star, 46, has been accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. At his first trial, the jury deadlocked on verdicts on all three counts. The jurors voted 10-2 in favor of acquittal on the first count, 8-4 in favor of acquittal on the second and 7-5 in favor of acquittal on the third.

“Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence — win, lose or draw –- that would be an injustice,” prosecutor Reinhold Mueller said Tuesday, according to Variety.

Masterson’s defense team argued that the women could not be trusted and pointed to inconsistencies in their stories over the years.

Defense attorney Philip Cohen had filed to dismiss the case, Variety reported, arguing that no jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson. But Judge Charlaine Olmedo disagreed and scheduled jury selection for March 29.

“A different outcome at a retrial is at least a possibility,” she said.

All three women, identified in court only as Jane Does 1-3, testified against Masterson at the initial trial. The women were members of the Church of Scientology during the alleged attacks, and said church leaders convinced them to stay silent. All three have since left the church, while Masterson remains a member.