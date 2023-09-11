Danny Masterson rape victim speaks out after sentencing: It ‘seemed like justice to me’

One of Danny Masterson’s rape victims – identified anonymously as Jane Doe #1 throughout the trial – has spoken out for the first time since the sitcom actor’s sentencing.

On Thursday, 8 September, the former That ’70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women two decades ago.

Jane Doe #1 has since reacted to the actor’s sentencing, saying it “seemed like justice to me”.

Speaking to NBC News on Monday (11 September), the woman said she did not feel that the penalty imposed by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo was “outrageous”.

“It was nothing extra and nothing less,” she said, adding that it “was what the law required”.

Before Judge Olmedo handed down Masterson’s sentence, she addressed him in court, saying: “Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here.”

Jane Doe #1 praised the judge’s “amazing words”, telling the outlet: “That was optional and she chose to. ... I felt heard I really felt heard by her words to him.”

Masterson, pictured in court in 2020, has been sentenced to 30 years (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The woman’s remarks come after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologised for vouching for Masterson’s “exceptional character” in their character letters, begging the judge for leniency.

Panning Kutcher and Kunis’s “insulting” and “hurtful” video, Jane Doe #1 previously said: “My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check – especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of ‘Time’s Up.’”

Time’s Up is an advocacy group that raises money to support victims of sexual harassment. It was founded in response to Hollywood’s #MeToo movement.

In addition to Jane Doe #1, Masterson was also convicted of raping Jane Doe #2 in May. He had initially been accused of rape by a third victim, Jane Doe #3, who was his former longtime girlfriend. The jury of five women and three men, however, could not come to a unanimous verdict on the third count.

Following his sentencing, Jane Doe #2 addressed Masterson in the courtroom, saying: “I don’t have to carry around your shame around with me. Now, you have to carry it. You have to sit in a cell and carry it.

“Your emptiness and your cowardice will be your true legacy. You are pathetic, disturbed and extremely violent. The world is safer with you behind bars.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)