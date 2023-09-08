Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women more than two decades ago at his Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson, 47, was hit with the punishment four months after he was convicted on two of the three rape counts he faced at his retrial in Los Angeles.

The once popular sitcom star, who did not take the stand at either of his trials, has repeatedly denied sexually assaulting the women.

Masterson had been charged with raping three women — identified at trial as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 — between 2001 to 2003.

Masterson’s first trial ended in November 2022 with a mistrial, with jurors leaning toward acquittal. His second trial ended with the actor being convicted of raping Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2 but not Jane Doe #3.

All three accusers are former members of the Church of Scientology, to which Masterson still belongs.

Both trials focused unwanted attention on the controversial church, which the women have accused of trying to cover up the allegations.

At the retrial, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo stressed that Scientology was not a defendant. But she allowed witnesses to testify that church officials pressured them not to talk to police about the rape allegations.

Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw has repeatedly denied those allegations and insisted that church doctrine requires members to “abide by all the laws of the land.”

