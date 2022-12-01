Danny Masterson trial: Attorney, DA release statements after '70s Show' star gets mistrial

Danny Masterson’s attorney released a statement applauding the decision by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo, who declared the "70s Show" star’s rape trial a mistrial Wednesday.

Masterson was on trial for three counts of rape stemming from allegations between 2001-2003 but, on Wednesday, Judge Olmedo said she found the jurors "hopelessly deadlocked" over the facts of the case. A new trial has been set for March 27, 2023.

Philip Cohen, Masterson's attorney, released a statement calling the decision a "true testament" of the justice system.

"I am so thankful for the incredible care and commitment that the jurors showed in this case. This trial was about nothing other than the credibility of the three accusers and that credibility could only be determined by comparing, contrasting and focusing on the ever-evolving statements given by the women," Cohen said.

He added: "The vote count says it all and it is a true testament to our justice system that the jurors were able to see through all the inflammatory noise and focus solely on what was truly important."

On the other side of the case, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office was "disappointed with the outcome."

"While we are disappointed with the outcome in this trial, we thank the jurors for their service," the DA office’s said. "We also want to give our heartfelt appreciation to the victims for bravely stepping forward and recounting their harrowing experiences."

"We will now consider our next steps as it relates to prosecuting this case," it added.

Two of the jurors in the trial were dismissed earlier this week as they tested positive for COVID-19.

Masterson was charged in 2020 with the forcible rape of three women in different instances that allegedly happened between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The woman who brought the allegations forward include a woman who was Masterson’s longtime girlfriend and another close friend. The third accuser was a confidant.

"Our clients showed tremendous courage in testifying about such personal and horrendous acts in a very public forum and despite persistent harassment and intimidation," attorney Alison L. Anderson said in a previous statement provided to Fox News Digital.

In court, one accuser recalled emerging from unconsciousness to Masterson allegedly raping her. She remembered not being able to breathe and thought she was going to die. Another accuser had a similar story that Masterson raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001.

"They remain hopeful that Mr. Masterson will experience some criminal consequences for his vile conduct and are eager to now pursue their claims in civil court and seek redress for the nightmare they have been made to suffer," the statement added.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

