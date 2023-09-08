Danny Masterson’s trial support letters from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed - latest

Danny Masterson, star of That ’70s Show, has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old actor after ruling on a defence motion for a new trial that she rejected, and having heard impact statements from the victims.

A jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on 31 May after seven days of deliberations. Both attacks took place in Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home in 2003, when he was at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom.

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a third count, an allegation that Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend.

The verdict came in a second trial after a jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of forcible rape in December 2022 and a mistrial was declared.

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

Key Points

Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

47-year-old found guilty of rapes of two women twenty years ago at his Hollywood Hills home

Jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a third count

Verdicts came in second trial after first jury failed to reach unanimous verdicts

Prosecutors allege Masterson used position in Church of Scientology to avoid consequences

Crimes occurred in 2003 at height of his fame in Fox sitcom ‘That 70s Show’

‘That 70s Show’ alumni Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wrote letters of support for Masterson

19:01 , Tom Murray

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (Getty Images)

Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff has published the letters of support written by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for their That 70s Show costar.

In their letters, the actors – who are married – vouched for Masterson’s “exceptional character” and asked for the judge’s leniency.

Kutcher called his co-star a “role model” and “a person that is consistently there for you when you need him”.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society,” he wrote in his letter’s conclusion.

Meanwhile, Kunis called Masterson “an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me”.

“Danny Masterson’s warmth, humor, and positive outlook on life have been a driving force in shaping my character and the way I approach life’s challenges,” she wrote.

Actress Debra Jo Rupp and actor Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman on That ‘70s Show, also wrote letters, according to Cuniff.

The Independent has contacted Kunis’ and Kutcher’s representatives for comment.

How did the Church of Scientology play a part in Danny Masterson trial?

18:45 , Inga Parkel

Throughout both the first trial and retrial, the Church of Scientology – of which Danny Masterson is a member, and the three victims were former members – played a large part. But how?

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the church to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

The women had blamed the church for dissuading them from reporting Masterson to police. They testified that when they reported him to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped and were sent through ethics programs and warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.

“They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors at the trial. “Scientology told them there’s no justice for them.”

After the verdict, the church said that the “testimony and descriptions of Scientology beliefs” during the trial were “uniformly false”.

“The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone – Scientologists or not – to law enforcement,” the statement said.

Read more:

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sitcom actor has since been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women

How did ‘That ’70s Show’ reboot address Steve Hyde’s absence?

18:15 , Inga Parkel

That ’90s Show was dropped on Netflix in January, but while stars of That ’70s Show, such as Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance, viewers did not hear anything from Danny Masterson.

The sitcom star was charged with the rapes of three women months before the release of the reboot. In December, however, his first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury of seven women and five men were deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict on the third charge, brought against him by a former longtime girlfriend.

At the time of the assaults, Masterson was starring in That ’70s Show as Steven Hyde, a rebellious high school student and the best friend of series lead Eric (Grace).

The sequel (following on from That ’80s Show), focuses on the children of Eric and his classmates, with Grace and his former co-stars Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis all making guest appearances. Although, as expected, Masterson does not return to the show.

Read more:

Danny Masterson (Getty Images)

Sitcom actor has now been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women

Danny Masterson unmoved by sentencing victim statements

17:45 , Inga Parkel

Danny Masterson appeared unmoved by the powerful impact statements given by his two rape victims during his sentencing on Thursday (7 September).

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman who Masterson, 47, was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

Graeme Massie has the full story:

Masterson, pictured in court in 2020, has been sentenced to 30 years (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor jailed for 30 years by Los Angeles judge for the rape of two women at his home in 2003

Judge blasts Danny Masterson as actor is sentenced to 30 years in prison for rapes

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

“I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you. But Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences.”

Read more...

Judge blasts Danny Masterson as actor sentenced to 30 years in prison for rapes

Leah Remini hits out at Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson rape sentencing

16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes,” Remini wrote. “I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women.

“Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them… were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of.”

Read more of her statement below:

Leah Remini blasts Church of Scientology following Danny Masterson rape sentencing

Judge ‘verbally dismantled’ Masterson’s defence

15:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reported from the court in Los Angeles that Judge Charlaine Olmedo “verbally dismantled” Masterson’s defence.

“Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here,” Judge Olmedo told the actor

Per Cuniff:

Olmedo told Masterson she knows he’s wondering “how you can be convicted of each charge of sexual incident occurring 20 years ago” involving “a woman who you believe is disgruntled and has a vendetta against you.”

But, Olmedo said, “you were not convicted on the testimony of one person.”

“You were not convicted based on rumors, innuendo, gossip and speculation,” Olmedo said. “You were convicted based on evidence that 12 people in the community found to be credible. … You were convicted because each of the victims reported the rapes to someone shortly after the rapes occurred.”

Judge Olmedo also noted that Masterson had paid one of his victims nearly $1m to sign a non-disclosure agreement, describing it as “an awful lot to pay” for an incident he claimed never happened.

Who were Masterson’s accusers?

15:00 , AP

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

The first accuser

One of the women Masterson is convicted of raping was born into a Scientology family and was part of Masterson’s circle of friends. Nearly all of those closest to her were members, including the late Lisa Marie Presley, who also left the church long before her death in January.

The woman said that when she stopped by Masterson’s house to pick up a set of keys in 2003, he gave her a drink that left her sick and badly disoriented, and raped her in his bedroom upstairs. She first filed a police report, which did not lead to an arrest, in 2004. She returned to authorities in 2016.

Jurors found her account credible and convicted Masterson based on her allegations.

The second accuser

A model and actor who was Masterson’s girlfriend from 1996 to 2002 took the stand to open the trial. She previously testified that Masterson grew increasingly physically and sexually abusive in their years together. She said that it eventually led to him raping her twice late in 2001, though he is only charged with one instance, a morning when she woke to find Masterson raping her. She would go to the police 15 years later.

Jurors could not agree on a verdict on her allegations, deadlocking 8-4 in favour of conviction.

The third accuser

The third woman at the centre of the trial had only recently met Masterson through mutual friends in the church, which she had joined as a teenager. She testified that in 2003 that Masterson invited her to his house, where they were alone. She said she was clear that she wanted no sex, but he convinced her to get into his jacuzzi and then took her to his bed, where he raped her. She went to the police in 2017.

Jurors convicted Masterson based on her testimony.

Did Conan know?

14:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A resurfaced chat show clip of Danny Masterson takes on a chilling new light in the wake of his sentencing of 30 years to life in prison for multiple rapes.

The video is taken from 2004 when the 47-year-old actor, who starred in That ’70s Show, appeared on the NBC series Late Night with Conan O’Brien . The rapes he has been convicted of happened one year earlier.

Jacob Stolworthy reports on how the chat show banter took on a new resonance.

Old Danny Masterson chat show clip takes on chilling new light after rape sentencing

Full story: ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

14:00 , Oliver O'Connell

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The sentence was handed down on Thursday (7 September) by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo, after she had rejected a defence motion for a new trial.

Inga Parkel reports for The Independent.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Did Scientology play a role in the aftermath of rapes?

13:30 , AP

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

The women blamed the church for their hesitancy in going to the police about Masterson. They testified that when they reported him to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped, were put through ethics programs themselves, and were warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.

“They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors at the trial. “Scientology told them there’s no justice for them.”

The church said in a statement after the verdict that the “testimony and descriptions of Scientology beliefs” during the trial were “uniformly false.”

“The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone — Scientologists or not — to law enforcement,” the statement said.

Masterson unmoved by sentencing victim statements

12:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Danny Masterson remained unmoved as his two rape victims gave powerful impact statements to a judge before the That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attacks.

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman who Masterson, 47, was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

“You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent,” she added. “The world is better off with you in prison.”

The other victim told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo that the actor “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.”

Graeme Massie reports from Los Angeles.

Danny Masterson unmoved by powerful victim statements at sentencing

Who is Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips?

11:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Reports indicate Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was visibly upset in court when her husband of 12 years was convicted on 31 May following seven days of jury deliberation and a mistrial in 2022. The 43-year-old model clung to Masterson’s side for the duration of his trial, showing no signs she plans to leave or divorce him as of now.

Her husband’s trial joins a long list of scandals Bijou has encountered throughout her life. For those who aren’t familiar, here’s a little background on the sitcom star’s wife.

Danny Masterson’s wife breaks down at rape sentencing: Who is Bijou Phillips?

Have Masterson’s former co-stars spoken about the case?

10:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Ashton Kutcher, who starred alongside Masterston on That 70s Show and The Ranch, commented on the case back in January.

Ashton Kutcher hopes Danny Masterson will be ‘found innocent’ in rape retrial

How did Masterson’s lawyer challenge allegations?

09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Masterson’s attorney challenged his former longterm girlfriend during her testimony at the trial as to why new details had emerged in her account of when she claimed the actor raped her in 2001.

Read more...

Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story

Who were Masterson’s accusers?

08:30 , AP

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

The first accuser

One of the women Masterson is convicted of raping was born into a Scientology family and was part of Masterson’s circle of friends. Nearly all of those closest to her were members, including the late Lisa Marie Presley, who also left the church long before her death in January.

The woman said that when she stopped by Masterson’s house to pick up a set of keys in 2003, he gave her a drink that left her sick and badly disoriented, and raped her in his bedroom upstairs. She first filed a police report, which did not lead to an arrest, in 2004. She returned to authorities in 2016.

Jurors found her account credible and convicted Masterson based on her allegations.

The second accuser

A model and actor who was Masterson’s girlfriend from 1996 to 2002 took the stand to open the trial. She previously testified that Masterson grew increasingly physically and sexually abusive in their years together. She said that it eventually led to him raping her twice late in 2001, though he is only charged with one instance, a morning when she woke to find Masterson raping her. She would go to the police 15 years later.

Jurors could not agree on a verdict on her allegations, deadlocking 8-4 in favour of conviction.

The third accuser

The third woman at the centre of the trial had only recently met Masterson through mutual friends in the church, which she had joined as a teenager. She testified that in 2003 that Masterson invited her to his house, where they were alone. She said she was clear that she wanted no sex, but he convinced her to get into his jacuzzi and then took her to his bed, where he raped her. She went to the police in 2017.

Jurors convicted Masterson based on her testimony.

Judge ‘verbally dismantled’ Masterson’s defence

07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reported from the court in Los Angeles that Judge Charlaine Olmedo “verbally dismantled” Masterson’s defence.

“Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here,” Judge Olmedo told the actor

Per Cuniff:

Olmedo told Masterson she knows he’s wondering “how you can be convicted of each charge of sexual incident occurring 20 years ago” involving “a woman who you believe is disgruntled and has a vendetta against you.”

But, Olmedo said, “you were not convicted on the testimony of one person.”

“You were not convicted based on rumors, innuendo, gossip and speculation,” Olmedo said. “You were convicted based on evidence that 12 people in the community found to be credible. … You were convicted because each of the victims reported the rapes to someone shortly after the rapes occurred.”

Judge Olmedo also noted that Masterson had paid one of his victims nearly $1m to sign a non-disclosure agreement, describing it as “an awful lot to pay” for an incident he claimed never happened.

Did Scientology play a role in the aftermath of rapes?

06:30 , AP

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

The women blamed the church for their hesitancy in going to the police about Masterson. They testified that when they reported him to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped, were put through ethics programs themselves, and were warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.

“They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors at the trial. “Scientology told them there’s no justice for them.”

The church said in a statement after the verdict that the “testimony and descriptions of Scientology beliefs” during the trial were “uniformly false.”

“The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone — Scientologists or not — to law enforcement,” the statement said.

Masterson unmoved by sentencing victim statements

04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Danny Masterson remained unmoved as his two rape victims gave powerful impact statements to a judge before the That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attacks.

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman who Masterson, 47, was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

“You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent,” she added. “The world is better off with you in prison.”

The other victim told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo that the actor “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.”

Graeme Massie reports from Los Angeles.

Danny Masterson unmoved by powerful victim statements at sentencing

Masterson’s ex says rape came years into relationship

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified during the trial that he had grown increasingly abusive and controlling during their five-year relationship when he raped her in their bed in November of 2001.

The woman, a model who had begun dating Masterson in 1996, shortly before he gained fame as a star of the sitcom That ‘70s Show, said there had been previous instances when she woke in the night to find Masterson on top of her, and had accepted sex with him to avoid angering him.

On this night, however, she said clearly she did not consent, and resisted.

“I told him ‘no, I don’t want to have sex.’ He didn’t listen to me,” said the woman, the first to take the stand in the Los Angeles courtroom at Masterson’s retrial on three counts of rape.

She spoke more quickly and grew more emotional as the story continued. “So I continued pleading with him, like, ‘please get off of me, no.’ And he was continuing. And it was painful. And I remember trying to push his chest up off of me. I couldn’t get him off of me.”

She said Masterson pinned her arms above her head to keep her down. As she struggled, she recalled Masterson’s clearly established “rules” that no one touch his hair or his face, which she had previously heeded.

“If I did this, I knew it wouldn’t be good. But I believed it would maybe make him stop.”

She said she managed to free one arm and yanked his hair at the back of his head. She said he then hit her in the jaw with a partially closed fist, spat on her, and stormed off.

Ultimately, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on this count.

Who is Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips?

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Reports indicate Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was visibly upset in court when her husband of 12 years was convicted on 31 May following seven days of jury deliberation and a mistrial in 2022. The 43-year-old model clung to Masterson’s side for the duration of his trial, showing no signs she plans to leave or divorce him as of now.

Her husband’s trial joins a long list of scandals Bijou has encountered throughout her life. For those who aren’t familiar, here’s a little background on the sitcom star’s wife.

Danny Masterson’s wife breaks down at rape sentencing: Who is Bijou Phillips?

Have Masterson’s former co-stars spoken about the case?

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Ashton Kutcher, who starred alongside Masterston on That 70s Show and The Ranch, commented on the case back in January.

Ashton Kutcher hopes Danny Masterson will be ‘found innocent’ in rape retrial

Full story: ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Friday 8 September 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The sentence was handed down on Thursday (7 September) by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo, after she had rejected a defence motion for a new trial.

Inga Parkel reports for The Independent.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

How did Masterson’s lawyer challenge allegations?

Thursday 7 September 2023 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Masterson’s attorney challenged his former longterm girlfriend during her testimony at the trial as to why new details had emerged in her account of when she claimed the actor raped her in 2001.

Read more...

Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story

Masterson’s sentencing followed a retrial, here’s how the case evolved

Thursday 7 September 2023 22:30 , AP

What led to Danny Masterson’s rape retrial and what happens next

Does ‘That 70s Show’ sitcom spinoff address absence of Masterson character?

Thursday 7 September 2023 21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Masterson played one of the main characters in the show from 1998 to 2006 and while his cast mates have returned as their characters for spin-off The 90s Show, he has not.

Does That ’90s Show explain Danny Masterson’s absence following his rape trial?

Judge ‘verbally dismantled’ Masterson’s defence

Thursday 7 September 2023 21:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff reported from the court in Los Angeles that Judge Charlaine Olmedo “verbally dismantled” Masterson’s defence.

“Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here,” Judge Olmedo told the actor

Per Cuniff:

Olmedo told Masterson she knows he’s wondering “how you can be convicted of each charge of sexual incident occurring 20 years ago” involving “a woman who you believe is disgruntled and has a vendetta against you.”

But, Olmedo said, “you were not convicted on the testimony of one person.”

“You were not convicted based on rumors, innuendo, gossip and speculation,” Olmedo said. “You were convicted based on evidence that 12 people in the community found to be credible. … You were convicted because each of the victims reported the rapes to someone shortly after the rapes occurred.”

Judge Olmedo also noted that Masterson had paid one of his victims nearly $1m to sign a non-disclosure agreement, describing it as “an awful lot to pay” for an incident he claimed never happened.

Masterson’s wife breaks down at rape sentencing: Who is Bijou Phillips?

Thursday 7 September 2023 20:40 , Kaleigh Werner

Reports indicate Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was visibly upset in court when her husband of 12 years was convicted on 31 May following seven days of jury deliberation and a mistrial in 2022. The 43-year-old model clung to Masterson’s side for the duration of his trial, showing no signs she plans to leave or divorce him as of now.

Her husband’s trial joins a long list of scandals Bijou has encountered throughout her life. For those who aren’t familiar, here’s a little background on the sitcom star’s wife.

Danny Masterson’s wife breaks down at rape sentencing: Who is Bijou Phillips?

Full story: Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Thursday 7 September 2023 20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The sentence was handed down on Thursday (7 September) by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo, after she had rejected a defence motion for a new trial.

Inga Parkel filed this report for The Independent.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Masterson unmoved by sentencing victim statements

Thursday 7 September 2023 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Danny Masterson remained unmoved as his two rape victims gave powerful impact statements to a judge before the That ‘70s Show star was sentenced for the attacks.

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman who Masterson, 47, was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

Graeme Massie reports for The Independent from Los Angeles.

Danny Masterson unmoved by powerful victim statements at sentencing

BREAKING: Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentences That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women.

Judge Olmedo said: “Mr Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that’s why you are here.”

Judge Olmedo sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life after dismantling his defense.



"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 7, 2023

Developing story...

Masterson's ex says rape came years into relationship

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:35 , Oliver O'Connell

A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified during the trial that he had grown increasingly abusive and controlling during their five-year relationship when he raped her in their bed in November of 2001.

The woman, a model who had begun dating Masterson in 1996, shortly before he gained fame as a star of the sitcom That ‘70s Show, said there had been previous instances when she woke in the night to find Masterson on top of her, and had accepted sex with him to avoid angering him.

On this night, however, she said clearly she did not consent, and resisted.

“I told him ‘no, I don’t want to have sex.’ He didn’t listen to me,” said the woman, the first to take the stand in the Los Angeles courtroom at Masterson’s retrial on three counts of rape.

She spoke more quickly and grew more emotional as the story continued. “So I continued pleading with him, like, ‘please get off of me, no.’ And he was continuing. And it was painful. And I remember trying to push his chest up off of me. I couldn’t get him off of me.”

She said Masterson pinned her arms above her head to keep her down. As she struggled, she recalled Masterson’s clearly established “rules” that no one touch his hair or his face, which she had previously heeded.

“If I did this, I knew it wouldn’t be good. But I believed it would maybe make him stop.”

She said she managed to free one arm and yanked his hair at the back of his head. She said he then hit her in the jaw with a partially closed fist, spat on her, and stormed off.

Ultimately, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on this count.

Masterson’s wife ‘distraught’ and crying as new trial denied and victims read statements

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:35 , Oliver O'Connell

The Messenger reports that Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips was “noticeably distraught” during this morning’s sentencing hearing, crying off and on as his victims read their impact statements.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo also denied Masterson’s request for a new trial.

Full story: Judge rejects new trial for Danny Masterson, weighs prospect of decades in prison

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:08 , AP

Danny Masterson, star of That 70s Show could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor after rejecting a defence motion for a new trial.

She is hearing victim impact statements before issuing her ruling on what Masterson’s sentence will be. The actor, who has been in custody since May, sat in court wearing a suit.

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman who Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

“You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent,” she said. “The world is better off with you in prison.”

The other woman Masterson was found guilty of raping said he “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.” She told the judge, “I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.”

Masterson watched the women without visible reaction as they spoke.

A jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on 31 May after seven days of deliberations. Both attacks took place in Masterson’s Hollywood-area home in 2003, when he was at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom.

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a third count, an allegation that Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend.

The verdict came in a second trial after a jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of forcible rape in December and a mistrial was declared.

The defence sought to have sentences for the two convictions run simultaneously and asked for a sentence of 15 years to life. The prosecution asked for the full 30 years to life sentence Masterson was eligible for.

“It’s his life that will be impacted by what you decide today,” Masterson’s lawyer Shawn Holley told the judge. “And the life of his 9-year-old daughter, who means the world to him, and to whom he means the world.”

“He has lived an exemplary life, he has been an extraordinary father, husband, brother, son, co-worker and community servant,” Holley said.

Scientology survivor Leah Rimini in court

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:03 , Oliver O'Connell

Ex-Scientologist and campaigner Leah Rimini is in the court to support the victims.

One of the victims addressed the allegation that she had persuaded them to falsely accuse Masterson.

“Sorry, Leah’s not behind this.”

Victim Jennifer B. addressed allegations that @LeahRemini persuaded the women to falsely accuse Masterson, saying in her 20-minute victim-impact statement, "Sorry, Leah's not behind this." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 7, 2023

Court on 15-minute break ahead of sentencing

Thursday 7 September 2023 18:59 , Oliver O'Connell

“Just to be clear, Mr. Masterson is not going to say anything,” lawyer Shawn Holley just told Judge Olmedo.

Two of the victims spoke for about 10-20 minutes. One brought up Masterson’s DJ name: DJ Donkey Punch.

“You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question your favourite thing to do,” legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff reports her as saying.

The two women Masterson was convicted of raping spoke in person for 10-20 minutes each.



N.T. brought up Masterson's DJ name, DJ Donkey Punch.



"You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question your favorite thing to do," she said. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 7, 2023

“Life is precious and fragile. Find your heart … Learn something. Read books. Listen to the brightness of nothing and get well. I forgive you,” the same victim said.

A prosecutor read aloud a statement from the third victim that jurors deadlocked on.

N.T. closed by telling Masterson she forgives him and suggesting some prison activities for him.



"Life is precious and fragile. Find your heart … Learn something. Read books. Listen to the brightness of nothing and get well. I forgive you," N.T. said. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 7, 2023

Thursday 7 September 2023 18:42 , Oliver O'Connell

How did Masterson’s lawyer challenge allegations?

Thursday 7 September 2023 17:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Masterson’s attorney challenged his former longterm girlfriend during her testimony at the trial as to why new details had emerged in her account of when she claimed the actor raped her in 2001.

Read more...

Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story

What happened during deliberations?

Thursday 7 September 2023 17:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Jurors deliberated for more than a week before reaching a verdict.

Actor Danny Masterson's rape retrial sees deliberations drag on again

Who is Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips?

Thursday 7 September 2023 16:55 , Oliver O'Connell

The trial and conviction of Bijou Phillips’s husband Danny Masterson joins a long list of scandals she has encountered throughout her life. For those who aren’t familiar, here’s a little background on the sitcom star’s wife.

Who is Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips?

Have Masterson’s former co-stars spoken about the case?

Thursday 7 September 2023 16:28 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Ashton Kutcher, who starred alongside Masterston on That 70s Show and The Ranch, commented on the case back in January.

Ashton Kutcher (Getty Images)

Thursday 7 September 2023 16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Who were Masterson’s accusers?

Thursday 7 September 2023 16:08 , AP

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

The first accuser

One of the women Masterson is convicted of raping was born into a Scientology family and was part of Masterson’s circle of friends. Nearly all of those closest to her were members, including the late Lisa Marie Presley, who also left the church long before her death in January.

The woman said that when she stopped by Masterson’s house to pick up a set of keys in 2003, he gave her a drink that left her sick and badly disoriented, and raped her in his bedroom upstairs. She first filed a police report, which did not lead to an arrest, in 2004. She returned to authorities in 2016.

Jurors found her account credible and convicted Masterson based on her allegations.

The second accuser

A model and actor who was Masterson's girlfriend from 1996 to 2002 took the stand to open the trial. She previously testified that Masterson grew increasingly physically and sexually abusive in their years together. She said that it eventually led to him raping her twice late in 2001, though he is only charged with one instance, a morning when she woke to find Masterson raping her. She would go to the police 15 years later.

Jurors could not agree on a verdict on her allegations, deadlocking 8-4 in favour of conviction.

The third accuser

The third woman at the centre of the trial had only recently met Masterson through mutual friends in the church, which she had joined as a teenager. She testified that in 2003 that Masterson invited her to his house, where they were alone. She said she was clear that she wanted no sex, but he convinced her to get into his jacuzzi and then took her to his bed, where he raped her. She went to the police in 2017.

Jurors convicted Masterson based on her testimony.

Who is Masterson?

Thursday 7 September 2023 15:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Masterson, 47, an actor since childhood, got his major break when he was cast as Stephen Hyde on the retro sitcom That 70s Show, which also starred Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace and would run on Fox from 1998 until 2006.

At the time of the alleged assaults, his career was at its peak, and his house near Hollywood with a backyard pool and Jacuzzi was a social hub. It was also, according to prosecutors, the scene of all three crimes. Masterson had pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

AP

What were the allegations and could Masterson appeal?

Thursday 7 September 2023 15:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Masterson did not testify, and his lawyers called no witnesses. The defence argued that the acts were consensual, and attempted to discredit the women’s stories by highlighting changes and inconsistencies over time, which they said showed signs of coordination between them.

The women whose testimony led to Masterson’s conviction said that in 2003, he gave them drinks and that they then became woozy or passed out before he violently raped them.

Olmedo allowed prosecutors and accusers to say directly in the second trial that Masterson drugged the women, while only allowing the women to describe their condition in the first.

Masterson was not charged with any counts of drugging, and there was no toxicology evidence to back up the assertion. The issue could be a factor in a planned appeal from the defence of Masterson’s conviction.

AP

Did Scientology play a role in the aftermath of rapes?

Thursday 7 September 2023 15:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Prosecutors alleged that Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where all three women were also members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

The women blamed the church for their hesitancy in going to the police about Masterson. They testified that when they reported him to Scientology officials, they were told they were not raped, were put through ethics programs themselves, and were warned against going to law enforcement to report a member of such high standing.

“They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against,” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors at the trial. “Scientology told them there’s no justice for them.”

The church said in a statement after the verdict that the “testimony and descriptions of Scientology beliefs” during the trial were “uniformly false.”

“The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone — Scientologists or not — to law enforcement,” the statement said.

AP

Sitcom actor Danny Masterson faces sentencing today

Thursday 7 September 2023 15:22 , Oliver O'Connell

That 70s Show star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor after ruling on a defence motion for a new trial that she’s very likely to reject, and after hearing impact statements from the victims.

A jury of seven women and five men found Masterson guilty of two counts on 31 May after seven days of deliberations. Both attacks took place in Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home in 2003 when he was at the height of his fame on the Fox network sitcom.

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on a third count, an allegation that Masterson also raped a longtime girlfriend.

The verdict came in a second trial after a jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of forcible rape in December and a mistrial was declared.