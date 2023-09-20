Danny Masterson's wife stood by him. Now she's filed for divorce. It's not uncommon.

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of raping two women. His wife Bijou Phillips Masterson – who stood by his side during the trial – filed for divorce more than a week later, citing irreconcilable differences. Given her steadfast support, it's unclear whether the move is for financial reasons.

Her petition, signed Sept. 15, requested spousal support as well as restoration of her name to Bijou Phillips and full legal and physical custody of their daughter, 9-year-old Fianna Francis Masterson, with Masterson receiving child visitation.

Still, the divorce filing makes sense, according to psychology experts. Though Phillips' motivation for filing is unknown, a divorce frees her of a legal connection to her husband and could help her and her daughter heal emotionally in the public fallout of his conviction.

"Practically, she might like to extricate herself and future from his name, which she has requested in her filing," says Martie G. Haselton, a psychology professor at UCLA. "He will also be in prison for many years, removing much of the joy of regular martial interaction, perhaps bringing only pain. Emotionally, he was convicted of rape. To know that about one’s spouse must be devastating."

'Marriage is as much about lifestyle as it is about love'

During multiple trials, Phillips stuck by her husband. She wept when the guilty verdicts were read on May 31 and showed similar emotion at times during his Sept. 7 sentencing hearing, when a judge handed down the maximum sentence allowed by law to the 47-year-old actor. Masterson will be eligible for parole after serving 25½ years but can be held in prison for life.

Masterson maintains his innocence, and his attorneys have said they plan to appeal, contending there were problems with evidence and constitutional issues with his conviction.

"My guess is her being audibly distraught was sincere," says Amy Armstrong, founder and director of The Center for Family Resolution. "However, marriage is as much about lifestyle as it is about love."

In the character reference letter she wrote in support of her husband last month before his sentencing, Phillips said Masterson has been "a life-saving partner to me" over the course of 19 years together.

"Danny is an amazing father. Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here," she wrote. "We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter."

However, psychologist Reneé Carr adds: "When an actual legal conviction occurs, especially one as egregious as rape, the wives may feel disgust or shame."

'Divorce allows a social and financial separation'

A divorce, in theory, could help a spouse like Phillips move on financially and for the sake of any children involved.

"Divorce allows a social and financial separation from the convicted spouse," Carr adds. "This can help the remaining spouse go on to live without the shame or rejection from potential employers or benefactors who do not want to be associated with the crime enacted or the spouse who committed the crime."

Armstrong thinks Phillips likely has mixed feelings about it all: "She will be questioned for the rest of her life about her loyalty and priorities. It won’t be long before we see her nodding to her new-found freedom, as her soon-to-be ex gives up his. Best case scenario, they’ll end up friends."

