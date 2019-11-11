Should Danone (EPA:BN) Be Disappointed With Their 36% Profit?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) share price is up 36% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 13%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Danone achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 6.3% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Danone, it has a TSR of 55% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Danone's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 16%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 9.2% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Danone scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

