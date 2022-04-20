Danone Gains on Lactalis Takeover Speculation, Evian Rebound

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Danone SA shares had their steepest intraday gain in 17 years following a French financial newsletter report that rival Lactalis may be interested in buying its businesses and after the producer of Evian reported a surge in bottled water revenue.

Lettre A said French rival Lactalis is mulling a possible bid for all or parts of Danone even though such a transaction would be a difficult one to pull through. Media representatives for Lactalis didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment. A spokesman for Danone said the company is committed to all its divisions as they each have material growth opportunities.

The stock rose as much as 8.8%. Danone could be an attractive target because its portfolio mostly consists of healthy products in categories that are growing. In the past, mainly foreign companies were mentioned as potential buyers, including Kraft Heinz Co. or PepsiCo Inc.

After the stock lost a quarter of its value in 2020, the Actimel maker replaced its chairman and chief executive officer last year, responding to demands from upset investors. The company has sold assets such as organic salad brand Earthbound Farm and a stake in a Chinese dairy business.

Danone’s dairy and protein substitute business would be the most complementary business for Lactalis to buy. However, with annual sales of 13 billion euros ($14.1 billion), it’s probably worth about 22.7 billion euros, according to Stifel analyst Pascal Boll.

“I see this transaction as rather unrealistic,” Boll said. “It would require Lactalis to bring significant means of cash to the table.”

The analyst said it’s possible that Danone would sell smaller underperforming brands, which is something new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique has pledged to do.

Story continues

Closely held Lactalis, founded in 1933, has 266 production sites in over 50 countries, according to the company’s website. The maker of Galbani and Leerdammer cheese has annual sales of about 20 billion euros. In 2008 Lactalis bought a French baby-milk business from Danone and in 2017 it bought the rival’s Stonyfield U.S. organic yogurt brand.

In February, Lactalis CEO Philippe Palazzi announced his departure amid differences in strategy with Chairman Emmanuel Besnier.

Sales Report

Danone said Wednesday first-quarter sales rose 7.1% on a like-for-like basis as consumers went out more often to restaurants following the easing of Covid restrictions. That’s the fastest pace since late 2014.

In his seventh month leading the company, de Saint-Affrique is raising prices as the war in Ukraine exacerbates raw material inflation.

Read more: Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Get Ready for What’s Next

“The price increases in Europe are hitting shelves as we speak,” Chief Financial Officer Juergen Esser told reporters, saying Danone finished negotiations with retailers there in the first quarter. “We need to observe as we go through the year if the consumers are reacting to price increases or not.”

Delicate Situation

Food companies are in a delicate situation because if they pass on all the extra costs to consumers, that could drive consumers to cheaper alternatives. In 2021, Danone raised pricing by the most in seven years.

Citigroup analyst Cedric Besnard said he’s still worried that wheat inflation may boost prices for milk and soy later in the year, but said the better-than-expected results in the higher-margin baby food and medical nutrition business “definitely buys time.”

Bottled water was the best-performing category, with sales up 16% on a like-for-like basis.

While revenue rose in all regions and product categories, Danone reported declines in shipments of dairy and protein-based substitutes as well as in its emerging markets region as the company halted sales of some products in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Overall a decent print given the size of Russia and Ukraine for the group, particularly its dairy business,” said Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. He said Lactalis is probably interested in some assets but a full takeover isn’t credible.

(Updates with background on Lactalis)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.