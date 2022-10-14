Danone plans to withdraw from most of its business in Russia

·2 min read

French agribusiness Danone said Friday it planned to transfer control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant nutrition branch.

One of the few multinationals to have remained in Russia since the Ukraine war, Danone said the move to "transfer the effective control" of the dairy business could result in a write off of up to one billion euros ($980 million).

The arm represented five percent of Danone's net sales in 2022 so far.

"Danone considers that this is the best option to ensure long-term local business continuity, for its employees, consumers and partners," the group said in a statement.

The transaction will be subject to the approval of authorities, the group added.

Danone will however retain the activities of its "specialised nutrition" arm, which includes infant milk.

"Danone's priority remains to act responsibly and respectfully to its local employees, consumers, and partners throughout the process," the statement said Friday.

In March, the French group said it would continue its business in Russia, where it employs 8,000 people, as many international companies suspended operations in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But Danone spoke in July of the "extremely tense" operational conditions in Russia and Ukraine.

- Multinational exodus -

A large number of major western companies have pulled out of Russia in an exodus since Moscow invaded its pro-Western neighbour on February 24.

Starbucks and McDonald's were among American corporations to announce their exit.

McDonald's -- which had employed 62,000 workers in Russia -- was bought by Russian businessman Alexander Govor and renamed "Vkusno i tochka" ("Delicious. Full Stop").

The Russian operations of Starbucks were also bought and reopened with a new name and logo.

Denmark's Lego, the world's largest toymaker, said in July that it would "indefinitely cease commercial operations" in Russia, ending its partnership with the retail group that operated 81 stores on the brand's behalf.

French automaker Renault left the country in May, handing over its assets in the country to the Russian government.

Other firms to wind down their Russian business include clothing brands Nike, Adidas and H&M, Swedish furniture giant Ikea, and US tech giant Cisco.

cla/ico/rox/jmm

Recommended Stories

  • With 88% ownership of the shares, Greggs plc (LON:GRG) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of Greggs plc ( LON:GRG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds...

  • Nottingham Forest striker Gianna Mitchell ‘excited’ to play at City Ground

    The American combines her role as a key player in the Forest side with a marketing job at the club, having moved to England in January.

  • Bitcoin fans pitch Satoshi Nakamoto for Nobel Prize in Economics

    Bitcoin advocates have once again launched their annual campaign to have Satoshi Nakamoto — the pseudonymous creator/s of Bitcoin — named as the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. See related article: What’s next for Binance after $100 million BNB hack? Fast facts On Oct. 10, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded […]

  • Destruction of Mriya aircraft: Security Service of Ukraine checks whether Antonov plant employees helped Russia

    THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 19:31 Workers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are figuring out whether employees of Antonov State Enterprise cooperated with Russia, which could have led to the destruction of the world's largest An-225 Mriya [Ukrainian for 'dream'] aircraft at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Germany can’t hoard any more natural gas, and that may be good news for global energy prices

    Americans in particular have seen supplies diverted to the European continent, threatening a domestic backlash.

  • US Gas Exports Primed to Soar, but Constrained Appalachia Can’t Meet the Moment

    Capital has shifted to Gulf Coast natural gas producers to satisfy rising demand for LNG, as stymied infrastructure expansion bedevils Marcellus and Utica, Macquarie Energy expert says. 

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Higher prices for Thanksgiving this year. Blame food inflation.

    Inflation appears poised to gobble up this year's Thanksgiving budgets, as U.S. food prices continue to soar. The cost of all food climbed 11.2% in September

  • General Motors Is Outpacing Ford, but Bigger Problems Loom

    Demand destruction and supply chain issues continue to pose a problem for the iconic American auto manufacturer

  • Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way

    U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday also suggested that producers could be struggling to pass on higher prices, with a measure of changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers barely rising last month. Prices for intermediate goods and services also increased moderately.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka — which ran out of fuel earlier this year — snaps up cheap Russian oil for the first time ever

    Since March, Sri Lanka has buying so much Russian oil that it now accounts for all the Asian country's monthly crude imports, Kpler's vessel-tracking data shows.

  • Russian oil selling below benchmark amid price cap discussions -U.S. official

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States is starting to see success with discussions of a Russian oil price cap by the Group of Seven (G7), as Washington has heard countries are negotiating deals with Russia to buy oil far below the benchmark Brent crude price, a top U.S. Treasury official said Wednesday. U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Russia is trying to lock in contracts ahead of a Dec. 5 European Union ban on seaborne shipments of Russian oil.

  • Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

    Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation", but so far there are no restrictions on its metals. Despite this, several industry sources have told Reuters that some consumers have been rejecting Russian copper, which is being delivered to warehouses connected to the LME, effectively a market of last resort for producers and consumers.

  • Dem senator calls on Biden to cut off sales of antimissile systems to Saudi Arabia

    Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called on the Biden administration Thursday to cut off sales of U.S. antimissile systems to Saudi Arabia and provide them instead to Ukraine, Poland or other countries “that right now matter more to the United States than Saudi Arabia.”

  • Delta Air Lines CEO Proclaims Travel Is ‘Countercyclical’

    People have more than two years of that pandemic cliche, “pent-up demand,” to get out of their system. That’s driving continued robust travel demand at Delta Air Lines, which sees no slowdown even as the economic outlook sours on both sides of the Atlantic. “While we are mindful of macroeconomic headwinds, the travel industry is […]

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantI

  • Aluminum Heads For More Supply Chaos as Biden Weighs Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended gains on the prospect of a complete US ban on supplies from Russia, which threatens to upend a global market already reeling from multiple disruptions. The Biden administration is considering options including sanctions on Russia’s top producer of the metal as the White House looks to punish Moscow for its military escalations in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The measures would add to a tumultuous year of price swings, supply shift