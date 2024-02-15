Danos Foundation announces grant recipients

Feb. 15—GRAY, La. — The Danos Foundation has awarded grants to 14 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana and Texas. Grant amounts range from $5,000 to $50,000, totaling $280,000, the largest annual amount awarded in the Foundation's history.

"The Danos Foundation is privileged to support organizations that are positively impacting lives and building strong families," Danos Foundation Board Chair Mark Danos said in a news release. "By partnering with these groups, we can fulfill the Foundation's purpose to solve big challenges in the communities where our employees live and work.

Grants are a part of Danos GIVES, the Foundation's community grant program. Over 100 organizations applied, and the following are this year's recipients:

— Bags of Hope — Houma, LA: $25,000

— Bill's Backpacks — Levelland: $5,000

— Bless Your Heart Nonprofit — Larose, LA: $30,000

— Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana — Lafayette, LA: $10,000

— Bynum School — Midland: $5,500

— CASA of Terrebonne — Houma, LA: $12,500

— Dulac Community Center — Dulac, LA: $5,000

— Houston Furniture Bank — Houston: $20,000

— Hope's Path — Spring: $50,000

— Permian Basin Mission Center — Odessa: $30,000

— Second Harvest Foodbank of GNO and Acadiana — New Orleans, LA: $25,000

— Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin — Odessa: $25,000

— St. Francis Vegetable Garden — Houma, LA: $22,000

— The Life of a Single Mom — Baton Rouge, LA: $15,000

The Danos Foundation impacts and improves the communities where Danos employees live and work by mirroring the purpose and values of Danos. The Foundation leverages resources of time, talent and money to support and promote involvement in activities and initiatives to help resolve community challenges. In addition to Danos GIVES, the Foundation includes Danos WORKS, an employee volunteer program, and Danos CARES, an employee assistance program. For more information, visit www.danos.com/foundation.