Danske Shares Soar as Laundering Costs Set at $2.1 Billion

Christian Wienberg and Frances Schwartzkopff
(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S shares rose the most in more than a decade after the lender said it’s close to resolving its money-laundering scandal at an estimated cost of 15.5 billion kroner ($2.1 billion).

Danske is now nearing the exit from a crisis that wiped out top management and led customers to leave by the thousands in one of Denmark’s worst ever cases of corporate malfeasance. The exodus followed revelations in 2018 that the bank had looked past red flags indicating criminals were using a now defunct Estonian unit to funnel billions in suspicious funds out of former Soviet states and into the West from about 2008 and into 2015.

Danske said on Thursday it will book an additional provision of 14 billion kroner, following an earlier 1.5 billion-krone charge, after talks with US and Danish authorities, according to a statement.

One of Europe’s biggest laundering schemes came to light after a whistleblower, working in the Estonian branch and largely ignored by management, contacted Danish media. Infuriated Estonian authorities kicked Danske Bank out of the country, while those in the Nordic nation raised the maximum fine for money laundering by 700%.

“Our dialogue with the authorities is ongoing, and while there is still uncertainty that a resolution will be reached, we hope that a resolution will be concluded before the end of this year,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Egeriis said in Thursday’s statement.

Danske shares rose as much as 13.5% in Copenhagen, marking the biggest jump since 2010.

“Investors are now hoping that it’s possible to look forward and put the Estonia matter behind them,” Per Hansen, an investment economist at Nordnet AB, said in a note. “That’s why the shares are rising.”

--With assistance from Love Liman and Ott Ummelas.

(Adding shares from first paragraph, background from second)

