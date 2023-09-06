Dansville stabbing sends one to hospital

DANSVILLE — One person was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in the 1100 block of Jackson St. in the village, according to the Michigan State Police.

The victim, a male whose name and age were not released, was transported to a hospital for surgery, the MSP said in an online post Tuesday night.

Troopers were dispatched to the home about 6:15 p.m., police said in the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Two male roommates that were arguing resulted in one of the subjects being stabbed by the other," MSP said.

The suspect, whose name and age were not released, was arrested and lodged in the Ingham County Jail.

"There is no threat to the public. Once more information is available it will be released," police said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Dansville resident stabbed, State Police say