Dante Mullinix's mother sentenced to probation on charge related to his death

Dante Mullinix's mother will serve five years probation after pleading guilty to an accusation that she failed to seek medical treatment for her 2-year-old son and had left him in the care of a boyfriend the night he died.

York County Judge Amber Kraft handed down the sentence Monday after Leah Mullinix, 26, had entered an open guilty plea to felony endangering the welfare of a child in January.

In this submitted photo, Leah Mullinix, 22, of York, is seen with her son, Dante.

Dante died on Sept. 6, 2018, and police had charged her boyfriend, Tyree Bowie, in his death. Bowie had been accused of beating Dante the night Leah Mullinix left her son in his care. Bowie maintained his innocence, and after spending four years in jail awaiting trial, he was acquitted of the charges last December after a month-long trial.

After entering her guilty plea on Jan. 18, Leah Mullinix underwent a psychiatric examination and a substance abuse evaluation.

As a condition of her probation, she is forbidden from having unsupervised contact with minors and must comply with any requirements placed on her by the county's Children, Youth and Family agency.

Previously: Jurors find Tyree Bowie not guilty of all charges in death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

More about Dante: ‘This poor kid was doomed from the beginning:' The tragic life and death of Dante Mullinix

Leah Mullinix's plea: Mother pleads guilty to child endangerment in death of Dante Mullinix

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Mom sentenced to probation on charge related to Dante Mullinix's death