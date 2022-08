Reuters

Suu Kyi, ousted in a widely condemned military coup last year, was moved to a jail in the capital Naypyitaw in June where she is being held in solitary confinement, the army said. The Nobel laureate and democracy champion, 77, has spent around half of the last three decades under house arrest. Since the coup, Suu Kyi has been charged with at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, and has already been sentenced to several years' jail.