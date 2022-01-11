Danvers Coronavirus Test Clinics Added This Weekend

DANVERS, MA — Danvers has scheduled two coronavirus test clinics for residents at the high school.

The testing dates are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing will be conducted in the parking lot.

This is a nasal swab, PCR test with results emailed within 24 to 48 hours. All those being tested should remain in their vehicles at all times. There is no walk-up testing at these events.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but does not constitute an appointment time. Those being tested should expect significant wait times with testing currently in high demand.

Questions should be sent to COVID19@danversma.gov.

Residents are asked to bring a driver's license or some other form of identification to show they are a town resident. Residents are also asked to bring their own pen to complete a test form even if they are pre-registered.

A QR code with a registration link can be found here.



Testing is always busiest in the first two hours of the scheduled time. Anyone in line during the test window, who is pre-registered, will receive a test.

(Scott Souza is a Patch field editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at Scott.Souza@Patch.com. Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)

This article originally appeared on the Danvers Patch