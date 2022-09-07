Danvers man who shot dog given 60 days in jail

Sep. 7—DANVERS — A Danvers man has been ordered to serve 60 days in jail on a gun charge related to the shooting death of his Akita dog, Kuma, last year.

Michael Sirois has also been ordered by a Salem District Court judge not to possess any animals or guns for the next three years.

Sirois, 55, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to charges of animal cruelty, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling and improper storage of a firearm, during what had been scheduled as a hearing on a motion to suppress his statements to police.

Sirois, who had been free on bail while awaiting trial, was ordered to start serving the jail term on Thursday.

The charges arose from an incident on Delaware Avenue in Danvers on June 27, 2021, when police received multiple 911 calls about gunshots.

Sirois, it turned out, had tied Kuma to a lead, tied the lead to the deck of his home, and then shot the dog multiple times, after being bitten.

The Akita had also recently been aggressive toward Sirois' son, he later said.

Police characterized Sirois as "extremely agitated" when they arrived, initially refusing to answer the door even when the first officer to arrive drew his weapon, believing at first that Sirois was still armed.

Sirois' license to carry a gun had expired; police say he claimed, wrongly, that he'd started the process of renewing it.

Police found the gun used to shoot Kuma on a table behind the house, near where the corpse of the dog lay, still tied to a deck post, prosecutors said. Kuma had been shot multiple times.

A second gun was found stored in an unlocked buffet cabinet in the living room, prosecutors said.

Salem District Court Judge Sarah Joss imposed the jail term on the improper storage count. She imposed three years of supervised probation on the animal cruelty charge and a concurrent two-year probation term on the other firearms count. A fourth charge, use of a firearm in a felony, was dropped by prosecutors.

Prosecutors had requested an 18-month jail term for Sirois. His attorney, Thomas Gately, had sought probation.

