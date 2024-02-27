Danville aldermen to consider adding to K-9 unit

Feb. 27—DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department's Canine (K-9) Unit looks to be fully staffed again.

The Danville City Council's Public Services Committee at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) at city hall will consider authorizing the purchase of two police service canines and accept a police K-9 agreement with Midwest Professional Canine Services and Paw-A-Day K9 Suites, LLC.

The department has one K-9, Jack, with handler Officer Steve Rannebarger.

Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said the department's second K-9 was recently retired within the last three years, and another retired prior to that.

Yates said ideally the police department will have two to three K-9s available.

According to the resolution before aldermen, the $33,000 cost includes associated training and certification of the canines and canine handlers.

"The police Canine Unit needs to replace previously retired police service canines and handlers," according to the resolution.

Two quality working breed dogs able to perform the tasks required will be selected based on: a) Breed: German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Cross, German Pointer (short or wire haired) or other working line breed; b) Sex: Male; c) Age: maximum of 24 months; and dogs at time of purchase are in good health, current on all vaccinations (required by Illinois State Law) and veterinarian checked.

Training will include: narcotic detection; tracking; obedience; article search; controlled aggression; handler protection; building suspect search; and area suspect search.

The projected start date for the training program is April 1, with a projected completion date of May 10, for Team 1 and April 26 for Team 2.

The teams will receive 12 months maintenance training, at no charge, that begins at the end of the initial six-week Basic K9 Handler Training. Training is limited to a maximum of eight hours per month.

After the first 12 months, the department has the option of purchasing continuing maintenance training for each team at a cost of $1,000 each annually. Maintenance training is limited to a maximum of eight hours per month.

Funding for the canine unit will come from funds already available within the police department's Police Secured Funds Account.

According to the police department, the Patrol Division has had up to three canine teams. The officers, who have received extensive training with their K-9 partners, conduct a variety of duties including vehicle searches, building/article searches and the tracking of suspects or at-risk individuals.

In other business Tuesday, the committee will consider:

* Approving an application for an AARP Community Challenge Flagship Grant. The $15,000 grant would be for enhancements to Lindley Sign Post Forest area and the adjoining alleyway from East Harrison to East North streets, to improve walkability and safety of citizens in downtown Danville.

* Amending city code pertaining to compensation of municipal employees. Changes: the employee salary for assistant corporation counsel: $95,000 (was set at $86,694); salary for golf course manager: $75,000 (was $44,117); salary for community w

* ellness and aquatics manager: $55,273 (new position); salary for rehabilitation specialist (CDBG): $60,000 (was set at $49,837); the position of rehabilitation specialist (IHDA) is eliminated; and salary for municipal building custodian: $45,677 (was $36,316).

* Authorizing an application for an Assistance to Firefighters grant. The grant would cover 90% of the cost of 10 sets of personal protective equipment and require a 10% local match by the city, to come from the general fund. Total estimated expenses are not expected to exceed $60,500 with a local match not to exceed $6,050.

* Repealing Da

* nville city code Chapter 96 (Intoxicating Liquors) and repealing Danville code sections regarding video gaming, and replacing them with a new combined liquor and video gaming ordinance.

* A

pproving an application to CSX for a Community Service Grant. If the city is awarded $1,000-$5,000, the Danville Police Department will utilize the grant for completion of maintenance work to the existing CSX rail car and surrounding areas at Friendly Town in Lincoln Park.