Danville college student ‘fighting for his life’ after truck crashes into apartment

(KRON) — A college student from Danville is “fighting for his life” after a truck crashed into his apartment in November, his family told KRON4. The crash happened in Utah, where Dodge Mulock, 22, is a student at Utah Valley University.

Mulock’s aunt says the young man was asleep on Nov. 27 when the truck plowed through his bedroom and pinned him for 45 minutes. He has been in a hospital since.

Image from the Mulock family.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department in Utah said the crash happened when a man on his way to work “experienced a sudden medical condition” that left him unconscious. His truck left the roadway at a high rate of speed before crashing into an unoccupied car and Mulock’s home.

“At this time there is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol to have been involved. It appears to be a freak accident caused by the sudden onset of an unknown medical condition,” PGPD said.

A GoFundMe set up for Mulock said he suffered internal organ damage, bone fractures, and extreme loss of blood. His mother and twin sister flew down from Danville to be with him, and his mother has remained at the hospital.

In addition to his injuries, Mulock’s belongings, including his computer and video games, were “reduced to rubble,” the GoFundMe said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Mulock was attending Utah Valley while working to support himself. He attended Monte Vista High School. To access the GoFundMe, click HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.