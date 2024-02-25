Danville Fire Dept. encourages more representation in the fire station

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the firefighters at the Danville Fire Department is encouraging community members of all backgrounds to get involved in fire-fighting.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are more than one million firefighters in the United States. More than 300,000 have careers in the profession and over 600,000 are volunteers. Only 8.4% of career firefighters are African-American.

Danville Fire Lt. reflects on city’s first Black fire station

“African-Americans and minorities get into it, and I just think that the representation is key,” firefighter Verdell Jones said. “You know what I mean? Because like I said before, when you see one of us do it, you’re like ‘Man, I know him. I know where he comes from. It’s attainable.'”

WCIA reached out to other fire departments in Central Illinois to find the total amounts of Black firefighters. The Champaign Fire Department currently has eight Black firefighters. Urbana has a total of two, and Springfield welcomed their first Black woman firefighter just last year.

If you are interested in joining Danville’s team of firefighters, follow this link.

