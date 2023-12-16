Danville high school student organizes angel tree for peers

Dec. 16—DANVILLE — Volunteerism and community service is always at the top of mind for Danville Area High School senior Clare Charlton, especially around the holidays.

Charlton said the school had an "angel tree" last year where community members could pick up anonymous wish lists that were submitted by Danville students in need.

This year, Charlton said she wanted to make the same thing happen again through the school's National Honor Society.

Danville Area High School Assistant Principal Robert Varholak said Charlton met with he and Principal Lee Gump to set things up and they supported her efforts.

"This is through the National Honor Society, but Clare really jumped on board and set everything up," Varholak said. "She's an awesome student and this project really touched the community."

Charlton said 30 district students registered and all of the wish lists had been taken and fulfilled by community members. Danville Area High School staff also fulfilled three, Varholak said.

"I had a lot of parents reach out because their kids were in need but a lot of services like this only support younger kids," Charlton said.

The students were asked to list a necessity as well as other things they wanted, according to Charlton.

Community members reached out to support the program after Charlton shared it in various Danville Facebook groups.

PJ Haute, who works with Charlton at the Old Forge Brewing Company, also offers lunch at his hot dog cart on Mill Street. He took a few wishlists that Charlton had left, she said.

"He did like three of them himself and then had them at his cart and if someone took one, they got a free hotdog," Charlton said.

Charlton is the Good Samaritan Mission's first co-op student this year. This sort of volunteerism and community service is something Charlton said she wants to continue in the future.

"The more I've gotten into volunteering, the more I've realized I truly enjoy it," she said. "It's not about the recognition. It's about doing something and seeing it help people."