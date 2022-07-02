Danville man, 62, arrested for Greenbrier and retirement home bomb threats

Jul. 1—Joseph Toler of Danville in Boone County was arrested on Thursday on warrants obtained in Monroe County for calling in a bomb threat at The Greenbrier resort and a retirement home in Charleston.

Toler, 62, was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and three counts of false reporting an emergency incident.

He is being held at South-Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

On Saturday, June 25, the Summers County 911 center received a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. from an unknown male who reported bombs had been placed at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston.

The caller advised the bombs would detonate at 4 p.m.

Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordnance Team responded to both locations to assist with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were located.

State troopers from the Hinton, Union and Madison detachments and the WVSP Digital Forensics Unit developed information through multiple search warrants and digital information tracing. They were able to identify a cellular phone owned by Toler. The information obtained led to a final search executed at Toler's residence in the Danville area of Boone County on Wednesday, June 29.