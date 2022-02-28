Update: Danville man arrested in Quality Inn incident

Feb. 28—A Danville man was taken into custody Sunday evening in connection with a situation in northern Somerset that resulted in the evacuation of a U.S. 27 hotel.

Devin M. Owens, 28, was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with Disregarding a Stop Sign; Reckless Driving; Stock/Arrange/Selling of Alcohol with an 18-year-old without Supervision, Second or Greater Offense; Speeding 26 MPH or More Over the Speed Limit; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; first-degree Criminal Mischief; and Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

As of Sunday evening he was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Several departments of law enforcement assisted in the arrest of Owens, surrounding the Quality Inn on U.S. 27 and evacuating the hotel after Owens reportedly ran inside and barricaded himself inside a room.

More information will be available in the Tuesday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.