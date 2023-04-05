Danville man charged with carjacking resulting in death

Apr. 5—URBANA — A grand jury on Tuesday returned a superseding indictment charging Kevin Marshall, 32, of Danville, with allegedly carjacking and killing Daniel Walter, a 28-year-old man from Williamsport, Ind., on or around April 25, 2020.

The superseding indictment also charges Marshall with allegedly possessing firearms as a felon, as well as possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and carrying firearms during and in relation to the methamphetamine trafficking.

The superseding indictment alleges that Marshall illegally possessed three firearms as a felon — a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Colt .45 caliber handgun and a Phoenix Arms .22LR caliber handgun — between April 14, 2020, and Aug. 18, 2020. The superseding indictment further alleges that Marshall used the Taurus 9mm handgun to kill Walter on or around April 25, 2020, during a carjacking where Marshall took Walter's 2005 Ford F-150.

Marshall is also charged with allegedly possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute between July 24, 2020, and Aug. 18, 2020, and with carrying the Taurus 9mm and Colt .45 caliber firearms during and in relation to the methamphetamine trafficking.

The superseding indictment includes special findings by the grand jury alleging that Marshall has a prior state conviction for second-degree murder that involved his use of a firearm against another person, and that Marshall allegedly committed the carjacking and killing of Walter after substantial planning and premeditation and in the expectation of obtaining items of monetary value.

Marshall was previously arrested in Danville on Aug. 18, 2020, and was charged in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois with the possession of firearms by a felon on Aug. 3, 2021. Marshall has remained in pretrial detention since that time.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the charges of carjacking resulting in death and murder using a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking are up to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Agencies participating in the investigation include the Danville Police Department; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; the Illinois State Police; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan D. Freres and Eugene L. Miller are representing the government in the prosecution in coordination and cooperation with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.