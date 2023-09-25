Danville man charged with murder following fatal Texas interstate shooting

Sep. 25—VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Danville man was charged with murder on Sept. 19 following a deadly shooting on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County, Texas.

Jason Rashad Williams was booked into the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Detention Center on a $1.75 million bond in connection with the victim's death, according to a news release from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office. In addition to murder, Williams was also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, police received a call around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 19 advising a shooting had occurred eastbound on I-20 at the 520 mile marker. Police said the incident began as road rage and ended with the victim being shot one time. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect vehicle was identified as an 18-wheeler that continued eastbound on I-20.

Following a search, police found the 18-wheeler and detained the driver, who was identified as Williams.

"I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all our law enforcement partners who assisted and worked tirelessly on this investigation to ensure the person responsible for this senseless act of violence was apprehended," Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Carter said. "Quality law enforcement officers came together to ensure the victim and their family receive the justice that is so desperately deserved. Please keep the victim's family in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days."